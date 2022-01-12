Dodge Challenger Reliability

With decades of combined experience covering the latest news, reviewing the greatest gear, and advising you on your next car purchase, The Drive is the leading authority on all things automotive.

Toni Scott

Since its debut in 1970, at the height of the muscle car wars, the Dodge Challenger has been an icon of American iron. When Dodge introduced the third generation in 2008, its throwback styling paired with modern performance received a warm welcome from car enthusiasts of all sorts. There are dozens upon dozens of versions of the Challenger produced since its rebirth, ranging from V-6 economy-minded base variants to the legendary nine-second-quarter-mile Demon package with a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8. Today, the Challenger remains popular as a relatively affordable and well-supported modern muscle coupe. And the range of engine choices allows for tradeoffs to be made for fuel mileage or initial cost vs. all-out performance. Dodge continues to offer new versions of the Challenger straight from the dealership but is the retro-styled icon something you can truly rely on for more than a few short blasts down the quarter-mile? The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

What Makes a Reliable Brand? Reliability depends on a host of variables, but the two biggest structural supports are the development and manufacturing of a vehicle. When auto manufacturers spend the time and money developing a car and its manufacturing line, a car tends to last longer. Hastily designed, poorly manufactured, and cheaply constructed materials will all reduce a car’s longevity and reliability. There’s also a work ethic variable that cannot be ignored. Honda and Toyota’s cultures of reliability over all embody that ethic and have thus kept each’s legendary reliability in the minds of consumers for decades. Add longer-than-normal warranties and good customer service, and it’s easy to see why these Japanese companies have enjoyed their strong standings for so long. Yet, once a car leaves the dealership lot, outside factors impact a car’s durability. What Impacts a Car’s Reliability? The short answer is you. The longer answer is a car’s reliability and longevity are inextricably tied to how you take care of your vehicle, your maintenance schedule, your conservative or brash driving habits, and whether or not you live in climates where extreme weather could affect the car’s construction. Preemptive maintenance such as regular oil changes, fluid flushes, tire rotation, and fuel system cleaners along with keeping the exterior and underside of your car clean will increase the life expectancy of your car. Keeping it out of the harsh desert or tropical sun, as well as away from the rust-inducing salted roadways of winter, will also extend its life. Keeping the Mario Andretti driving antics to a minimum will also keep your brakes, engine, tires, and chassis happy for far longer than pretending every trip to the grocery store is the Indy 500.

Dodge Challenger Specs Vehicle Type: Coupe

Doors: 2

Engine: 3.5L SOHC V6, 3.6L DOHC V6, 5.7L Hemi V-8, 6.1L Hemi V-8, 6.2L supercharged V-8 (Hellcat or Demon versions), 6.4L Hemi V-8

Transmission: Four-, five-, or eight-speed automatic, or six-speed Tremec manual

Curb weight: 3,834 to 4,254 pounds Common Dodge Challenger Problems and Repair Costs We have assembled several data points from numerous sources to present you with as much information on reliability as possible. What follows are common issues, as told by comments listed in the Challenger's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) archives. Alternator Issues Customer complaints: 2012 model: “I purchased the 2012 Dodge and loved it, but the repairs are a pain. The car shut down on me in the middle of the intersection, everything just shut down. I was so scared, but luckily a police cruiser pulled up behind me and stayed there until the tow truck showed up. I have never heard of an alternator costing $500, and that was not including the cost of labor. I was devastated. How can a new car like this be having these problems? ... I was out of my vehicle for about two and a half weeks.” 2012 model: “Alternator just went completely out while running errands in town. It was raining, and I couldn't roll the windows up. I pay to have extended warranty, but it's still unfair to pay the extra for the warranty and $100 deductible for a defective car part. Just another issue that I've had.” Repair costs: $700, according to CarComplaints.com TIPM Failure Customer complaints: 2013 model: "Over the past 12 months, I've noticed my Challenger RT (60,000 miles) failing to start when the ignition button is pressed. At times, the engine cranks but won’t start. Have to cycle through the ignition (accessory and so on) to get the car to start.” 2013 model: “Had the car back for only a few days, and it failed to start for the second time at my home. Attempted to start the car several times but did not start. Had the car towed back to the dealer, and they replaced the TIPM and repaired some wiring (noticed some corrosion).” Repair costs: $940, according to CarComplaints.com NHTSA Recalls As collected by the NHTSA, these are the Challenger’s issues throughout the years. 2020 Recall 1: Inadequate windshield bonding Complaints: 8 2019 Recall 1: Rearview display failure Recall 2: Front tire damage Recall 3: Driver warnings in the instrument cluster do not illuminate Complaints: 20 2018 Recall 1: Voltage regulator failure Recall 2: Cruise control cancelation not functioning Recall 3: Incorrect transmission park lock rods installed Complaints: 37 2017 Recall 1: Transmission pop-out of park Recall 2: Cruise control cancelation not functioning Recall 3: Oil leak from EOC line Complaints: 23 2016 Recall 1: Cruise control cancelation not functioning Complaints: 49 2015 Recall 1: Radio software vulnerabilities. Recall 2: Cruise control cancelation not functioning Recall 3: Driver’s curtain airbag missing bolt Recall 4: Damaged fuel rail Complaints: 98 2014 Recall 1: Passenger airbag detonation Recall 2: Cruise control cancelation not functioning Recall 3: Failing alternator issues Complaints: 123 2013 Recall 1: Passenger airbag detonation Recall 2: Cruise control cancelation not functioning Recall 3: Starter short circuit Complaints: 158 2012 Recall 1: Passenger airbag detonation Recall 2: Failing alternator issues Complaints: 237 2011 Recall 1: Passenger airbag detonation Recall 2: Failing alternator issues Complaints: 178 2010 Recall 1: Passenger airbag detonation Recall 2: Driver airbag rupture Recall 3: Power steering leak Complaints: 284 2009 Recall 1: Passenger airbag detonation Recall 2: Driver airbag rupture Recall 3: Fire extinguisher clogging Recall 4: Front wheel spindle failure Complaints: 122 JD Power Consumer Reliability Score According to JD Power, this score “measures the level of defects, malfunctions and design flaws experienced by vehicle owners. Covers the entire vehicle from engine to infotainment system. A higher rating means fewer problems.” 2021: 85/100 2020: 85/100 2019: 82/100 2018: 82/100 2017: 81/100 2016: 84/100 2015: 87/100 2014: 83/100 2013: 83/100 2012: 81/100 2011: 91/100 2010: 85/100 2009: 87/100 Video Enjoy John Davis at Motorweek sharing the full lineup of 2019 Challenger variants.

