Nissan has faced, well, let's just call it adversity in recent years. Thanks to poor sales and a former boss getting arrested and then fleeing Japan in a music equipment case with air holes, the company has had a tough time. One of the stark contrasts to the manufacturer's downturn, though, has been the success of the Rogue compact crossover. The Rogue, which enters an all-new generation for 2021, has been and continues to be, one of Nissan's bestsellers. More than three million Rogues have been sold, and the model appears to be as popular ever. But a high number of sales doesn't always equate to good reliability, and the Rogue is a prime example of this. To better educate prospective customers, The Drive's crack informational team put together this guide of issues, problems, and concerns you should be aware of before you buy a new or used Rogue.

Common Nissan Rogue Problems and Repair Costs Here’s a quick rundown of problematic Rogue offerings, including the issues, customer complaints, and repair costs that will help you make the best decision when purchasing your next car. CVT Failure A common customer complaint stems from the Rogue’s continuously variable transmission (CVT). As a result of a design failure, Nissan was forced to increase its initial drivetrain warranty on early CVT-equipped Rogues from five years/60,000 mile to 10 years/120,000 miles. Customer complaint: Transmission issues are common for Rogue customers. “Wife drove vehicle to doctor's appointment and upon return had a hard jolt and watched rpms raise. When I came home, she told me about it. I drove the vehicle to store (seven miles one way). One hard jolt when going up a hill at 50 mph and seen rpms go from 2,100 to 3,500. Continued on with no problem. When returning home on same hill, hard jolt, rpms raised again. Kept accelerator in same position, rpms came down. It started pulling uphill, once again hard jolt and rpms raised and check engine light came on. Towed vehicle to dealer, dropped off, by 11 a.m. as requested by dealership. Diagnosed as transmission failure. Needs rebuild.” Repair cost: The average cost of rebuilding a Rogue's transmission is around $3,500. Depending on what year your Rogue is and if you’re still under warranty, it could cost up to $5,000 to replace the transmission entirely. Suspension Noise According to multiple NHTSA complaints, Rogue owners have experienced popping, shuddering, or other abnormal noises emanating from the crossover’s suspension. Customer complaint: “The 2016 Rogue SL AWD makes a popping noise when making sharper turns in either direction, such as when pulling into or out of parking spaces. It also does it when backing out and cutting the wheel. The car is low mileage and should not have this type of issue.” Repair cost: An issue with the suspension's strut-bearing assembly is noted as the reason behind the noise. Many customers have reportedly had one or more parts of the assembly replaced at dealerships. Nissan quotes between $520 to $1,200 depending on which part of the strut assembly needs to be replaced or repaired. The 2013 Nissan Rogue The 2013 Nissan Rogue deserves its own heading due to numerous issues associated with this model year. Customers have complained about transmission failures, body/paint issues, engine acceleration problems, and electrical issues. Customer complaint: “I bought this car in March 2016. In October 2016, the transmission went out. Luckily, it was under warranty, so with a price tag of $4,500, I only had to pay $450. It was given a warranty of 12 months or 12,000 miles. Now almost three years later, the transmission went out in it again, however, this time it isn't under warranty. How can a 6-year-old car already be going on its third transmission? I have had to spend so much money fixing this car, it has been ridiculous.”. Repair Cost: Depending on which issue your 2013 Nissan Rogue has, repairs could cost $100 to $4,500. JD Power Consumer Reliability Score According to JD Power, this score “measures the level of defects, malfunctions and design flaws experienced by vehicle owners.". It covers the entire vehicle, including everything from the engine to the infotainment system. A higher rating means the vehicle has fewer problems. 2021: 82/100 2020: 82/100 2019: 83/100 2018: 82/100 2017: 84/100 2016: 80/100 2015: 82/100 2014: 78/100 2013: 79/100 2012: 81/100

FAQs About the Nissan Rogue You've got questions. The Drive has answers. Q: Is a Nissan Rogue a good car? A: You can pick up a reliable Rogue that will last for a relatively long time if you take care of it properly. With that said, you could also wind up with a Rogue that has one or more of the issues outlined here. So, whether or not a Rogue is reliable should be considered on a case-by-case basis. Apart from reliability, this model is composed and well-mannered on the road and gets relatively good gas mileage for a compact crossover. Q: How long do Nissan Rogues last? A: If you maintain your Rogue properly, it should last for around 200,000 miles or 13 years, considering the average U.S. driver drives less than 15,000 miles per year. Q: Are Nissan Rogues expensive to repair? A: Rogues have an annual repair cost of $467, which is less than comparable models from other brands. But if you need to replace the transmission on your Rogue, you could be facing a bill of more than $4,000. As long as your Rogue doesn't need any major repairs, it won't place too much of a financial strain on your wallet. More Information The Drive has put together a few more resources you can use to educate yourself about the Nissan Rogue. RepairPal: Nissan Rogue Reliability Autoguide: Common Nissan Rogue Problems to Look Out for Motorbiscuit: Never Buy a Nissan Rogue From This Year

