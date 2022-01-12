Reviews

Common Nissan Rogue Problems

You've got questions about issues with the Nissan Rogue, and we've got answers.

With decades of combined experience covering the latest news, reviewing the greatest gear, and advising you on your next car purchase, The Drive is the leading authority on all things automotive.

The Drive on YouTube The Drive on Facebook The Drive on Instagram

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

BY The Drive Staff / LAST UPDATED ON January 12, 2022

Nissan has faced, well, let’s just call it adversity in recent years. Thanks to poor sales and a former boss getting arrested and then fleeing Japan in a music equipment case with air holes, the company has had a tough time. One of the stark contrasts to the manufacturer's downturn, though, has been the success of the Rogue compact crossover. 

The Rogue, which enters an all-new generation for 2021, has been and continues to be, one of Nissan’s bestsellers. More than three million Rogues have been sold, and the model appears to be as popular ever. But a high number of sales doesn't always equate to good reliability, and the Rogue is a prime example of this.

To better educate prospective customers, The Drive’s crack informational team put together this guide of issues, problems, and concerns you should be aware of before you buy a new or used Rogue.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

EXTENDED WARRANTY COVERAGE MORE … FOR LESS

Endurance

Save $350 on an Endurance warranty plan with coupon code: DRIVE350

Going with a factory extended warranty is a good option for basic protection, but you can get more and save more with Endurance, ranked the top extended warranty provider by Consumer Advocates, Consumer Affairs, and Retirement Living.

Get a Free Quote

Save $350 with coupon code: DRIVE350

<br>

Carchex

Nationwide coverage for cars new and old

CARCHEX has something for everyone. Have an old car? No problem. Live in California? Not an issue. CARCHEX 's plethora of warranty plans includes options for cars up to twenty years old with up to 250,000 miles, regardless of any existing or expired warranties. Click below or call 1-877-207-3304 for a free quote.

Get a Free Quote

What Makes a Reliable Brand?

Reliability depends on a host of variables, but the two biggest structural supports are the development and manufacturing of a vehicle. When auto manufacturers spend the time and money developing a car and its manufacturing line, a car tends to last longer. Hastily designed, poorly manufactured, and cheaply constructed materials will all reduce a car’s longevity and reliability.

There’s also a work ethic variable that cannot be ignored. Honda and Toyota’s cultures of reliability over all embody that ethic and have thus kept each’s legendary reliability in the minds of consumers for decades. Add longer-than-normal warranties and good customer service, and it’s easy to see why these Japanese companies have enjoyed their strong standings for so long.

Yet, once a car leaves the dealership lot, outside factors impact a car’s durability.

What Impacts a Car’s Reliability

The short answer is you. The longer answer is a car’s reliability and longevity are inextricably tied to how you take care of your vehicle, your maintenance schedule, your conservative or brash driving habits, and whether or not you live in climates where extreme weather could affect the car’s construction.

Preemptive maintenance such as regular oil changes, fluid flushes, tire rotation, and fuel system cleaners along with keeping the exterior and underside of your car clean will increase the life expectancy of your car. Keeping it out of the harsh desert or tropical sun, as well as away from the rust-inducing salted roadways of winter, will also extend its life.

Nissan Rogue Specs

Vehicle Type: Compact crossover

Doors: 4

Engine options: 1.5-liter KR15DDT I-3-T, 2.5-liter PR25DD I-4

Total internal combustion range: 377-464 miles (depending on model and driving conditions)

Is the Nissan Rogue Reliable?

Reliability is generally something that depends on the person, the car, and the situation, so we can’t make a definitive statement that the Rogue is reliable or unreliable. To better assess its reliability, however, we’ve assembled several data points from numerous sources to present you with as much information as possible. Here are some common problems, as told by drivers listed in the Rogue’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) archives.

The Nissan Rogue NHTSA History

As collected by the NHTSA, these are the Nissan Rogue’s issues throughout the years.

2021

Recall: Incorrect wheel nuts may cause wheel separation, fuel hose may disconnect from the fuel tank, missing internal bushing in the brake caliper, second-row seat back improperly welded/FMVSS 225, fuel pump may overheat

Complaints: 37

2020

Recall: NA

Complaints: 52

2019

Recall: No back-up camera display image/FMVSS 111, engine harness damage may cause stall

Complaints: 188

2018

Recall: No backup camera display image/FMVSS 111

Complaints: 393

2017

Recall: Insufficient seat frame weld/FMVSS 207/210, passenger air bag may not deploy due to OCS error, engine harness damage may cause stall

Complaints: 331

2016

Recall: Insufficient seat frame weld/FMVSS 207/210, passenger air bag may not deploy due to OCS error, front passenger seat welds/FMVSS 202/207, air bag may not deploy due to software issue, rear lift gate may fall

Complaints: 265

2015

Recall: Shift selector may move from park/ FMVSS 114, doors may not fully latch/FMVSS 206, incorrect wheel and tire size on labels/FMVSS 110, front hub assembly bolts may loosen and fall off, insufficient seat frame weld/FMVSS 207/210, passenger air bag may not deploy due to OCS error, front passenger seat welds/FMVSS 202/207

Complaints: 328

White Nissan Rogue on the street
DepositPhotos

White Nissan Rogue on the street

Common Nissan Rogue Problems and Repair Costs

Here’s a quick rundown of problematic Rogue offerings, including the issues, customer complaints, and repair costs that will help you make the best decision when purchasing your next car.

CVT Failure 

A common customer complaint stems from the Rogue’s continuously variable transmission (CVT). As a result of a design failure, Nissan was forced to increase its initial drivetrain warranty on early CVT-equipped Rogues from five years/60,000 mile to 10 years/120,000 miles. 

Customer complaint:

Transmission issues are common for Rogue customers. “Wife drove vehicle to doctor's appointment and upon return had a hard jolt and watched rpms raise. When I came home, she told me about it. I drove the vehicle to store (seven miles one way). One hard jolt when going up a hill at 50 mph and seen rpms go from 2,100 to 3,500. Continued on with no problem. When returning home on same hill, hard jolt, rpms raised again. Kept accelerator in same position, rpms came down. It started pulling uphill, once again hard jolt and rpms raised and check engine light came on. Towed vehicle to dealer, dropped off, by 11 a.m. as requested by dealership. Diagnosed as transmission failure. Needs rebuild.”

Repair cost: The average cost of rebuilding a Rogue's transmission is around $3,500. Depending on what year your Rogue is and if you’re still under warranty, it could cost up to $5,000 to replace the transmission entirely.

Suspension Noise

According to multiple NHTSA complaints, Rogue owners have experienced popping, shuddering, or other abnormal noises emanating from the crossover’s suspension. 

Customer complaint:

“The 2016 Rogue SL AWD makes a popping noise when making sharper turns in either direction, such as when pulling into or out of parking spaces. It also does it when backing out and cutting the wheel. The car is low mileage and should not have this type of issue.”

Repair cost: An issue with the suspension's strut-bearing assembly is noted as the reason behind the noise. Many customers have reportedly had one or more parts of the assembly replaced at dealerships. Nissan quotes between $520 to $1,200 depending on which part of the strut assembly needs to be replaced or repaired. 

The 2013 Nissan Rogue 

The 2013 Nissan Rogue deserves its own heading due to numerous issues associated with this model year. Customers have complained about transmission failures, body/paint issues, engine acceleration problems, and electrical issues. 

Customer complaint:

“I bought this car in March 2016. In October 2016, the transmission went out. Luckily, it was under warranty, so with a price tag of $4,500, I only had to pay $450. It was given a warranty of 12 months or 12,000 miles. Now almost three years later, the transmission went out in it again, however, this time it isn't under warranty. How can a 6-year-old car already be going on its third transmission? I have had to spend so much money fixing this car, it has been ridiculous.”.

Repair Cost: Depending on which issue your 2013 Nissan Rogue has, repairs could cost $100 to $4,500.

JD Power Consumer Reliability Score

According to JD Power, this score “measures the level of defects, malfunctions and design flaws experienced by vehicle owners.". It covers the entire vehicle, including everything from the engine to the infotainment system. A higher rating means the vehicle has fewer problems.

2021: 82/100

2020: 82/100

2019: 83/100

2018: 82/100

2017: 84/100

2016: 80/100

2015: 82/100

2014: 78/100

2013: 79/100

2012: 81/100

Nissan Rogue at New York International Auto Show
DepositPhotos

Nissan Rogue at New York International Auto Show

Video

FAQs About the Nissan Rogue

You've got questions. The Drive has answers. 

Q: Is a Nissan Rogue a good car?

A: You can pick up a reliable Rogue that will last for a relatively long time if you take care of it properly. With that said, you could also wind up with a Rogue that has one or more of the issues outlined here. So, whether or not a Rogue is reliable should be considered on a case-by-case basis. Apart from reliability, this model is composed and well-mannered on the road and gets relatively good gas mileage for a compact crossover.

Q: How long do Nissan Rogues last?

A: If you maintain your Rogue properly, it should last for around 200,000 miles or 13 years, considering the average U.S. driver drives less than 15,000 miles per year.

Q: Are Nissan Rogues expensive to repair?

A: Rogues have an annual repair cost of $467, which is less than comparable models from other brands. But if you need to replace the transmission on your Rogue, you could be facing a bill of more than $4,000. As long as your Rogue doesn't need any major repairs, it won't place too much of a financial strain on your wallet.

More Information

The Drive has put together a few more resources you can use to educate yourself about the Nissan Rogue. 

RepairPal: Nissan Rogue Reliability

Autoguide: Common Nissan Rogue Problems to Look Out for

Motorbiscuit: Never Buy a Nissan Rogue From This Year

EXTENDED WARRANTY COVERAGE MORE … FOR LESS

Carchex

Nationwide coverage for cars new and old

CARCHEX has something for everyone. Have an old car? No problem. Live in California? Not an issue. CARCHEX 's plethora of warranty plans includes options for cars up to twenty years old with up to 250,000 miles, regardless of any existing or expired warranties. Click below or call 1-877-207-3304 for a free quote.

Get a Free Quote

EXTENDED WARRANTY COVERAGE MORE … FOR LESS

Endurance

Save $350 on an Endurance warranty plan with coupon code: DRIVE350

Going with a factory extended warranty is a good option for basic protection, but you can get more and save more with Endurance, ranked the top extended warranty provider by Consumer Advocates, Consumer Affairs, and Retirement Living.

Get a Free Quote

Save $350 with coupon code: DRIVE350

MORE TO READ