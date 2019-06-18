Best Rear View Mirror Glues: Adhesives With Top Sticking Power

An essential component in your vehicle's interior is the rearview mirror. It allows you to see cars and objects behind you when you're driving. The mirror is typically mounted on the windshield on a pedestal or bracket, and it requires a quick-bonding adhesive to stay in place. Check out our rear view mirror glue reviews to find the best adhesive for the job.

This adhesive may not provide a good seal between some mirror buttons and the glass, causing failure. Also, you may need more glue than is recommended to ensure it stays put.

This adhesive firmly and quickly attaches your mirror to the windshield. It holds tight after a prolonged period of time, and it continues to adhere when exposed to hot temperatures.

This two-part adhesive and primer kit hardens in 60 minutes and takes 24 hours to cure. It can be applied in temperatures ranging from zero to 175 degrees Fahrenheit.

This adhesive may not work well with bulky mirrors because there's not a lot of product in the package. It may also fail during hot days.

This product is simple and quick to apply. It works well and holds your mirror solidly in place. It also has a good shelf life.

This adhesive permanently bonds rearview mirror brackets to windshields within minutes. It withstands hot and cold cycling, and it can be used to bond things such as auto emblems.

The adhesive may not bond well with some mirrors or may fail within a short period of time. There may also be problems if the surface is plastic.

The adhesive takes just a minute to set, and after sitting overnight the button is rock solid. The mirror stays in place during really hot days and below-freezing nights.

This two-part kit features an easy-to-use adhesive that's ideal for bonding metal to glass. It takes just 30 minutes or less to remount your mirror to its bracket.

Glue on rear view mirror adhesive is cost effective. The product is very inexpensive, especially compared to how much money you may have to pay to have a professional install it. Easy to u​​​​se. You don't need to be mechanically inclined to use rear view mirror adhesive tape or glue. Directions are typically easy to follow, and it doesn't take a lot of time to apply. Types of Rear View Mirror Glue Two-Part Adhesive/Activator System Nearly all rearview mirror kits are two-part systems that include both an adhesive and an activator. The activator hastens the handling and setting of the product, and typically you'll get better results if you apply the activator before using the adhesive. Keep in mind that the adhesive and activator can irritate the skin and eyes. Top Brands 3M 3M began as a small-scale mining venture in Northern Minnesota over a century ago in 1902. The company operates in 70 countries and produces more than 60,000 products. One popular product is the 3M Rearview Mirror Adhesive. WORKTECH WORKTECH, based in Chino, California, has been producing chemical products in the OEM and ODM markets since 1992. The company manufacturers gasket makers, sealants, thread lockers, adhesives, and repair kits. One top product is the WORKTECH Adhesives and Sealants Professional Rearview Mirror Repair. Permatex Permatex, founded in 1909 and based in Hartford, Connecticut, manufacturers premium chemical products for automotive maintenance and repair as well as the home and hardware markets. Products include gasket makers, sealants, hand cleaners, thread lockers, adhesives, cleaners, repair kits, and lubricants. One recommended product is the Permatex Extreme Rearview Mirror Professional Strength Adhesive Kit. Pro Seal Automotive Products Pro Seal Automotive Products is under the Super Glue Corporation umbrella, which got its start with hobby airplane kits. Cyanoacrylates (the chemical name for the glue) was first sold commercially in 1958. The company is based in Ontario, California, and it produces various bonding materials, including high-performance engineering adhesives in addition to super glue. One top product is the Pro Seal Instant Adhesive. VersaChem VersaChem has been manufacturing advanced adhesive, sealing, and automotive repair solutions for over 35 years. The company produces self-mixing syringes, dispensing tubes, control nozzles, spray cans, cartridges, sticks, and all-inclusive repair kits. One top product is the Versachem Rear View Mirror Adhesive. Rear View Mirror Glue Pricing Under $10: Most auto mirror adhesive kits cost between $5 and $8, but you can find some products that are slightly less or slightly more expensive. Key Features Resistivity The best adhesive for rear view mirrors will be heat-resistant. A vehicle's windshield can get very hot and is frequently exposed to sunlight while you're driving and when you park the car for prolonged periods of time. If the glue doesn't securely bond the mirror to the glass, it can separate from the windshield. Also, the glue has to be resistant to vibration on bumpy roads and maintain its strong bond in humid conditions. Other Considerations Quality: Auto mirror adhesive should be high-quality and have the ability to create a long-lasting bond between metal and glass. The best glue for rearview mirrors must also work well in any type of conditions, including extreme cold. In addition, windshield mirror glue should be strong enough to hold bigger, bulkier mirrors.

Drying Time: It often takes about 15 minutes for rearview mirror glue to dry following application. If it's cold outside, a hair dryer may aid in the drying process. The amount of time it takes the glue to dry is important because you may need to use the mirror shortly after it's installed on the windshield.

Glue Temperature: The best rear view mirror adhesive kit will have superior low-temperature curing so that the components do not separate before the cure is complete. In addition, the glue should retain its effectiveness across a broad range of temperature variations. This will keep the mirror in place regardless of what type of climate it's exposed to. Best Rear View Mirror Glue Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Rear View Mirror Glue Overall: Versachem Rear View Mirror Adhesive

The VersaChem rearview mirror kit is a two-part, easy-to-use adhesive that permanently attaches your mirror to the windshield. It's ideal for bonding metal to glass, and it takes just 30 minutes or less to remount your mirror to its bracket. It only requires one drop or a small bead of adhesive for application. As soon as you affix the button with the adhesive to the windshield, it sticks immediately and firmly. It takes just a minute to set, and after sitting overnight the button is rock solid. The mirror stays in place during really hot days and below-freezing nights, and it holds up through hours of heavy, hard-hitting bass from your subwoofers. It also withstands the vibration, shock, and turbulence from driving a Jeep. You can adjust the mirror without worrying about peeling it off the windshield mount, and the directions are easy to follow. Some have reported that the base of the mirror doesn't bond to the windshield, the glue doesn't harden, and the adhesive fails within a short period of time. There may also be problems if the bonding surface is plastic. The instructions don't indicate how to properly apply the primer, and it requires you to remain absolutely stationary during mounting, which can be very difficult. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Rear View Mirror Glue: Pro Seal Instant Adhesive

The Pro Seal rearview mirror adhesive permanently bonds rearview mirror brackets to windshields within minutes. The adhesive withstands hot and cold cycling, and it can also be used to bond window toggles, vent window latches, auto emblems and lettering, and more. This product is simple and quick to apply. It works well and holds your mirror solidly in place as long as you take your time and prep the surface in advance. After application, the mirror stays in place when you adjust it. It also has a good shelf life and still works after sitting for an extended period of time. This product may not work for some mirrors, including bulkier ones, because there's not a lot of adhesive in the package. As a result, you may not have enough glue to coat the entire surface. Also, it may fail during the hot days. In addition, when applying the activator, the liquid may not flow properly into the applicator. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Rear View Mirror Glue Honorable Mention: 3M Rearview Mirror Adhesive

