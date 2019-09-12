Best Dash Covers: Defend Against Sun Damage

We all know that sun shades keep harmful UV rays off our upholstery and prevent it from fading. But did you know that your dashboard can fade just as quickly if you don’t protect it as well? If you’re looking to invest in a high-quality dash cover, use our helpful buying guide to assist you in finding the best dash cover for your vehicle.

Covercraft offers a variety of shades to integrate seamlessly into the color scheme of your Dodge’s interior. These dash covers won’t unravel and attach via hook and loop fasteners.

Match the color of your Dodge’s interior with a new dash cover from Covercraft. Pre-cut and custom fit to your Dodge, these dash covers will add flair to any interior.

Big Ant does not include Velcro tabs with its dash cover, so you’ll have to source them separately to fasten down your dash cover.

To extend the life of your aging Dodge Ram, choose this dash cover from Big Ant. The cover comes with a free cleaning cloth you can use on touchscreens.

Though Wolf makes these dash covers to custom fit your vehicle, they may not be as easy to install as other products.

Made from polyester fabric sourced from recycled bottles, this carpet dash cover protects your dash from harmful UV rays and hides blemishes for a clean look.

Available in a variety of colors, Wolf DashMat’s carpet dash covers are made from 100-percent recycled plastic bottles for a convenient solution to keeping your dash looking new.

Benefits of Dash Covers

Decrease the dashboard's temperature. The expanding and contracting that occurs when an object rapidly heats up and cools down is a major cause of damage over the course of a vehicle's lifetime. Prevent your dash from cracking by investing in a quality dash cover.

Protect against fading. The sun's rays do a lot of damage to the interior of your vehicle as well as the exterior paint. Help your interior stay newer looking with one of our picks for the best dash cover.

Prevent damage. Accidents happen, and your dashboard can be damaged in a variety of ways. Invest in a dash cover to protect it from scratches and any other abuse that might cause blemishes.

Remove them at any time. Unless you permanently install your dash cover, you can remove it at any time. This means you can clean underneath it, remove it if you sell the vehicle, or clean it and then replace it afterward.

Types of Dash Covers Molded While most carpeted dash covers are precut to fit specific makes and models, molded dash covers take that compatibility factor and step it up a notch. These molded covers tend to be a bit pricier—usually above $120—but will be a much tighter fit when it comes to protecting your dash from damage. Carpet Most of the dash covers you'll find in the aftermarket realm are made from durable carpet materials. These carpet dash covers are often pre-cut, so choosing the right one simply means ensuring the product you choose is compatible with the year, make, and model you own. A carpet dash cover typically installs onto your dash with Velcro tabs to keep it from sliding off and/or blowing away. Top Brands Covercraft Based out of Oklahoma, Covercraft was founded in 1965. If you own a Chevrolet or GMC and aren't satisfied with the products we've picked, check out the DashMat Original Cover in Black. It's a sleek way to protect your dash against everyday wear and tear. DashSkin Founded in 2010, DashSkin is headquartered in Oklahoma. DashSkin laser cuts its dash covers in the United States of America. Its Molded Dash Cover for GM SUVs might be just what you're looking for. Dash Cover Pricing

Most of the widely available dash covers will be priced around $30. These dash covers are typically made of carpet and attach to your vehicle’s dash with Velcro. $40-$70: If your vehicle isn’t a GMC or Chevrolet, you’ll likely pay a bit more for a dash cover that fits your car. Many of the less-popular colors will be priced a bit higher since they aren’t as in demand as colors such as black and grey.

$20-$40: Most of the widely available dash covers will be priced around $30. These dash covers are typically made of carpet and attach to your vehicle's dash with Velcro.

$40-$70: If your vehicle isn't a GMC or Chevrolet, you'll likely pay a bit more for a dash cover that fits your car. Many of the less-popular colors will be priced a bit higher since they aren't as in demand as colors such as black and grey.

$100+: Carpet dash covers can be found for less than $100, but if you're looking for the molded variety, you should budget around $120 or so. This type of dash cover is a bit pricier, but it typically features a tighter, cleaner fit when it comes to installation.

Wolf’s DashMat won our top pick for the best dash cover for a number of reasons. Though we featured the dash covers for GMC and Chevrolet vehicles, we’re sure you can find alternative makes and models from Wolf DashMat as well. Purchasing a dash cover will get you one step closer to a cleaner interior look and with the Wolf DashMat, you can be sure the cover will be the perfect fit. DashMat’s dash covers are made from 100-percent recycled plastic water bottles. The polyester fabric does not fray and won’t shrink in the heat. Weighing just over one pound, this carpet dash cover is custom fit so you can simply take it out of the package, install it, and continue with your day. There are a variety of colors available to match the interior of your vehicle and achieve the cleanest look possible. You won’t have to cut the fabric as the openings are already pre-cut. Hook and loop Velcro tabs secure your dash cover so it won’t slide as you drive. Our biggest concern with the Wolf DashMat dash cover is that it might not be as easy to install as other products. The fit is so exact that you’ll have to make sure and align everything before you start cinching the cover down. However, most people who own a GMC or Chevrolet will find the ease of use with this dash cover. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Dash Cover: Big Ant Carpet Dashboard Cover for 1998-2001 Dodge Ram Pickups

For the best fit at an affordable price, you can cover your dashboard with Big Ant’s carpet dash cover. Although it’s specific to Dodge Rams from 1998 to 2001, Big Ant also offers a variety of other custom-fit dash covers for other makes and models. Let’s take a closer look at what this dash mat has to offer. Big Ant fits its dash covers with a unique three-layer design that provides the most protection for your dash. Custom-tailored to your vehicle make and model, the dash cover comes pre-cut for crucial openings on your dash so you don’t have to make any adjustments. The anti-slip material won’t shrink in the sunlight and, in fact, reduces glare bouncing off your dash and into your eyes. The one drawback we found with Big Ant’s product is that it doesn’t come with Velcro tabs. That means you’ll have to make a trip to the store or order them online. At the same time, we found that Big Ant’s dash cover can be a great addition to any vehicle to keep the dash looking like new. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Dash Cover Honorable Mention: Covercraft DashMat Dodge Ram Original Dashboard Cover

