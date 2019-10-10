Best Dog Seat Covers: Keep Your Dog Comfortable on Long Rides

The best options for keeping a dog comfortable and contained in your car

By Austin Fracchia
Riding around with pets in the vehicle can be difficult without the right setup. Dogs, in particular, can get restless or testy while sitting in the back seat. This is where a good dog seat cover comes in handy, keeping both your pet happy and comfortable and the seat underneath protected. For the best seat cover options, here's our list of considerations and top picks.

    iBuddy Dog Car Seat Covers
    Summary
    A large rear seat cover for dogs that can fit into massive interior spaces commonly found in SUVs and trucks.
    Pros
    Installation is fairly straightforward. Can fold up when not in use to make room for other people in the back.
    Cons
    The straps can sometimes come undone or even break after some use.
    BarksBar Original Pet Seat Cover
    Summary
    A basic, hammock-like convertible dog seat cover that can work with other pets as well.
    Pros
    Uses heavy-duty polyester that is waterproof. It comes with built-in Velcro straps to keep everything in place when needed.
    Cons
    The cover can slide around in place under the weight of heavier dogs. The dog can also slide around the polyester surface.
    BarksBar Luxury Pet Car Seat Cover
    Summary
    One of the best premium-level dog seat covers you can set up quickly without the need for major tools.
    Pros
    Waterproof materials help keep the cover clean while in use. Fits most large and small vehicle interiors.
    Cons
    The bottom of the seat cover can rub against the interior surfaces, degrading the materials.

Tips

  • Think about the size of your dog and your interior space before purchasing a particular seat cover. 
  • Be careful with how you set up hammock seat covers, since any areas that touch the seats or side panels can rub away.
  • Secure all straps and buckles down tightly when installing a cover so the cover doesn't slide around.

FAQ

Q. Can I clean a dog seat cover?

A. Yes, most covers have materials that can be easily cleaned with a vacuum, water, or laundry detergent.

Q. Do seat covers help with dog hair?

A. A large seat cover can be great for keeping a dog's shedding hair contained instead of getting on the seats underneath.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick for a great dog seat cover that doesn't disappoint is the iBuddy Dog Car Seat Covers.

Want a more affordable option? Check out the BarksBar Original Pet Seat Cover instead.

