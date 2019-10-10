Best Dog Seat Covers: Keep Your Dog Comfortable on Long Rides

Tips
- Think about the size of your dog and your interior space before purchasing a particular seat cover.
- Be careful with how you set up hammock seat covers, since any areas that touch the seats or side panels can rub away.
- Secure all straps and buckles down tightly when installing a cover so the cover doesn't slide around.
FAQ
Q. Can I clean a dog seat cover?
A. Yes, most covers have materials that can be easily cleaned with a vacuum, water, or laundry detergent.
Q. Do seat covers help with dog hair?
A. A large seat cover can be great for keeping a dog's shedding hair contained instead of getting on the seats underneath.
Final Thoughts
Our top pick for a great dog seat cover that doesn't disappoint is the iBuddy Dog Car Seat Covers.
Want a more affordable option? Check out the BarksBar Original Pet Seat Cover instead.