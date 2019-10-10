Best Dog Seat Covers: Keep Your Dog Comfortable on Long Rides

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Riding around with pets in the vehicle can be difficult without the right setup. Dogs, in particular, can get restless or testy while sitting in the back seat. This is where a good dog seat cover comes in handy, keeping both your pet happy and comfortable and the seat underneath protected. For the best seat cover options, here's our list of considerations and top picks.