Best Baby Car Mirrors: Enhance Your View of the Back Seat

If you have a baby under the age of three, then most likely you have a rear-facing car seat. While it keeps your baby safe, it can be hard to have an eye on your child as you drive. Fortunately, child rear view mirror attachments can help you monitor your kid. Since not all baby car mirrors are created equally, we have come up with a buying guide that spotlights some of the best car seat mirrors on the market.

You won’t have to fret over the condition of your child while you are driving. You will know every time your child has a blanket covering their eyes or is vomiting, sleeping, or choking on a snack. It provides a great sense of relief for parents who have their child in a rear-facing seat. Stay focused on the road. Not knowing what your baby is doing can be a distraction while driving. You may turn your head from time to time or be forced to constantly call out to the baby to see how he or she is doing. One solution is installing a baby car mirror that works the same way as your rearview mirror. You don’t have to turn your head but can still communicate with your baby.

You need a mirror that firmly attaches to the headrest and never moves from the installed position even when you are driving at high speeds. The best back seat baby mirror comes with high-strength nylon straps with clips for a strong and secure attachment. Warranty: Give priority to products that come with a warranty or manufacturer's satisfaction guarantee. It allows you to return the product for a replacement or refund in case you’re not satisfied with the purchase. Best Baby Car Mirror Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Baby Car Mirror Overall: Shynerk Baby Car Mirror

The Shynerk full convex mirror offers a wide view of the infant and surrounding areas of your car’s cabin. The mirror is fitted with a strong, 360-degree ball and socket joint that allows you to turn the mirror in multiple angles. It includes nylon straps and buckles at the back of the mirror for easy installation. It also fits on the seat neck if your headrests are too wide for the straps. You can install the mirror in less than 10 minutes. The mirror measures 11.8 by 7.4 inches and is made from acrylic safety glass, which is 100-percent shatterproof. It maintains a lightweight design, and the back of the mirror is further reinforced with high-quality black polymer plastic that holds the mirror firmly in place. The unit fits on almost all cars, vans, SUVs, and trucks, and can install on both detachable and non-detachable headrests. However, this Shynerk mirror has a few drawbacks. It’s made of a fragile back bracket and swivel ball that breaks easily when the mirror drops or when it’s kicked. It’s also not a tight fit on some detachable headrests and may make a squeaky noise when the vehicle moves. Moreover, if you get a defective product, you may have a hard time getting in touch with the manufacturer for a replacement. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Baby Car Mirror: Funbliss Baby Car Mirror

Funbliss is a lightweight and break-resistant mirror made of a PMMA unbreakable lens and durable ABS plastic frame. It has a wide-angle convex mirror measuring seven by 7.9 inches that fit perfectly on almost all headrests. In addition, the mirror is fully adjustable with a 360-degree pivoting adjustable bracket. The unit comes fully assembled for easy and quick installation. It also includes double strap mounts with a quick-release buckle. The straps are reinforced with heavy-duty stitching to keep the unit steady when it is locked behind the headrest. It’s one of the best monitoring tools for pets and children. A major drawback of the mirror is that it doesn’t offer a full view of the baby from head to toe. It may constantly vibrate in some car models, even on a smooth road. It may also fall off when driving at high speeds. In addition, it has a weak mount, and if the baby can reach it with his feet, he may break it off its handle. It may hurt the infant if it falls on her or him. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Baby Car Mirror Honorable Mention: Cozy Greens Baby Car Mirror

