Best Dog Car Seats: Protect Your Dog While Traveling

Your dog is a member of the family and, as such, you probably want to take it everywhere with you. It is crucial to make sure that your dog is safe and comfortable when traveling on car trips. Getting the best dog car seat will keep your dog in a safe space, preventing it from being nervous or overstimulated while traveling.

Best Dog Car Seat Overall: Snoozer Lookout Car Seat

Best Value Dog Car Seat: Kurgo Skybox Booster Seat for Dogs

Best Dog Car Seat Honorable Mention: K&H Pet Bucket Booster Pet Seat

Benefits of Dog Car Seats

Protect your dog. Keep the dog in place to reduce distractions when you are driving. This lowers the chances of you and your dog getting into an accident by removing the challenge of having to handle your dog instead of focusing on the road.

Types of Dog Car Seats

Bucket-Style Dog Seat

This is the most popular type of dog seat on the market. Like the name suggests, the dog seat has a bucket-like shape. You place the dog in and strap the seat using a tether that clips to the seat’s harness. It elevates your dog into position giving them a good view of the outdoors.

Bed-Style Dog Seat

This is probably the best dog car seat for long trips because it allows your pet to sit comfortably in one place. This option gives you two products in one since it is longer and can double up as a bed as well. This type of seat is a preferable option for dogs suffering from nerves since the bed can feel safe and comfortable for the pooch.

Top Brands

K&H

K&H Pet Products is popular for pet solutions. It is the largest company dedicated to producing heated pet products. Its dog seats offer great innovation, quality, and problem-solving solutions for pets, making their life and yours better. Its top-selling products are the K&H Pet Products Bucket Booster Pet Seat and the affordable K&H Pet Products Hanging’ Bucket Booster Seat.

Snoozer

Snoozer is popular for its fashionable and long-lasting dog car seats, beds, carriers, and other pet products. The car seats are very cozy and are made to make your pet comfortable thanks to the comfy form-foam. The seat’s interior is made from simulated lamb’s wool that warms and raises the dog to look out of the window. Its most popular dog car seats are the Snoozer Lookout Car Seat and Snoozer Lookout II Pet Car Seat.

Kurgo

Kurgo is popular for its pet products that mesh function, safety, and design that all inspire both you and your dog to enjoy adventures together. It was founded in 2003, and its dog seats offer innovative solutions that make traveling with your pet easier, more fun, and safer. It offers affordable options like the Kurgo Skybox Dog Booster Seat and Kurgo Skybox Booster Set for Pets.

Solvit

This manufacturer makes dog car seats that give your dog a safe ride with a view of the outside. The seats cradle your pet in comfort and safety as you drive down the road. They use Safe-T-Core technology that easily integrates with the car seat belt and provides an added sense of safety and security for your dog. Its popular products include the Solvit Jumbo Deluxe Pet Safety Seat and Solvit Petsafe Deluxe Tagalong Pet Booster Seat.

Dog Car Seat Pricing

$20-$40: In this price range, you can find some models that are decent. However, many are subpar in terms of overall build quality and longevity. If you have a large dog, you may not find a suitable option in this range.

Key Features

High-Quality Lock System

The lock needs to be one that easily attaches to the car seat. This will allow you to thread the seat belt through part of the dog’s seat to safely secure it.

Attachment Mechanism

Dog car seats come with different ways to attach to the car seat. Some have two seat belts built in. One is wrapped around the headrest and the other around the back of the seat. Other seats come with holes where you secure the dog seat by putting the car seat belt in the hole. Harnesses either have clips that attach to the seat belt or just attach to the seat belt holder.

Height

Not all dog seats in the market are booster seats. Hence, you can find car seats that add no height to your dog and, instead, just secure your puppy to keep it safe. Booster seats keep your dog secure and add some height so they can peek outside.

Other Considerations

Design : Before buying a dog car seat, consider the design you like the most or one that compliments the interior of your car.

: Before buying a dog car seat, consider the design you like the most or one that compliments the interior of your car. Materials Used : In most cases, the materials used to make the dog seat largely determine the quality and durability of the seat. They also influence the dog’s comfort. Your dog will enjoy the drive if the seat has a thick cotton floor pad.

: In most cases, the materials used to make the dog seat largely determine the quality and durability of the seat. They also influence the dog’s comfort. Your dog will enjoy the drive if the seat has a thick cotton floor pad. Size: Before buying a dog car seat, make sure it is the correct size to fit your dog. Most dog car seats are sized to fit small or medium dogs, so you might have to find larger models if you have a big dog.

Best Dog Car Seat Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Dog Car Seat Overall: Snoozer Lookout Car Seat