Best Sheepskin Seat Covers: Protect and Warm Up Your Car Seats 

Sheepskin covers are unquestionably some of the softest and most comfortable seat covers. They help you travel in style and are also great at protecting your car seats from dust, dirt, coffee spills, pet fur, and normal wear and tear. Our buying guide offers a rundown of some of the best wool seat covers in the market for your consideration.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Extra soft. The airbag is compatible. Can be installed on a removable headrest. Ultra-dense and comfortable. Available in a variety of colors. Durable material.

Why Buy Sheepskin Seat Covers? Comfort. The fleece provides maximum support for your body and relieves muscle aches and pressure points. They offer maximum comfort during long drives and are ideal for pregnant women and people who suffer from backaches when driving.

The fleece provides maximum support for your body and relieves muscle aches and pressure points. They offer maximum comfort during long drives and are ideal for pregnant women and people who suffer from backaches when driving. All-season versatility. Sheepskin covers promote airflow between your body and the seats to keep you comfortable during all seasons. Even without a heater, sheepskin covers make great insulators that keep your seats warm in the cold winter. They also stay cool during the summer.

Sheepskin covers promote airflow between your body and the seats to keep you comfortable during all seasons. Even without a heater, sheepskin covers make great insulators that keep your seats warm in the cold winter. They also stay cool during the summer. Protection. Most fleeces feature a layer of genuine leather under the fleece, which protects your seats from dirt, dust, and spills from staining the seats. Sheepskin covers are also very durable and can offer more than 10 years of unparalleled protection for your vehicle’s upholstery.

Most fleeces feature a layer of genuine leather under the fleece, which protects your seats from dirt, dust, and spills from staining the seats. Sheepskin covers are also very durable and can offer more than 10 years of unparalleled protection for your vehicle’s upholstery. Promotes health. Sitting on sheepskin can promote better blood circulation and boost the immune system. It may also heal sensitive or inflamed skin. In addition, the covers do not attract dirt and bacteria, which is good for people who suffer from allergies. Types of Sheepskin Seat Covers Traditional Long Wool Traditional long wool sheepskin is made of a luxurious brand of wool that’s long and feels soft to the touch. It’s acquired from natural wool, which hasn’t been shorn and maintains most of its silky properties. It’s typically used to make floor rugs, pillows, chair covers, and car seat covers. Curly Wool Curly wool has “pig-tail” curls kept at a manageable length to maintain the quality and appeal of the wool. It’s typically acquired from natural wool but is a specific breed of sheepskin to maintain quality. Curly wool pelts are typically the thickest and warmest type of seat covers. However, they can take weeks to dry and may feel itchy on the skin. Synthetic Synthetic wools are made from chemicals to create strong fabrics like acrylic, rayon, polyester, and other synthetics that mimic the qualities of natural fabrics. They are the best materials for making seat covers since they are lightweight, non-itchy, and easy to care for. However, they tend to feel clammy to the touch and have a strong odor. Synthetic wools are also highly flammable. Top Brands Aegis Aegis was established in 2005 and specializes in the production of auto accessories and home décor products. The company manufactures fleece steering wheel covers, seat belt covers pillows, floor rugs, and car seat covers. Its sheepskin covers are designed with European processing techniques and German chemicals to produce strong, comfortable, and durable products. One of its best-selling custom sheepskin car seat covers is the Aegis Sheepskin Cover. Masque Masque is a car accessories manufacturer based in Brampton, Ontario. It’s a subsidiary brand of The Marklyn Group. The company specializes in making leather, neoprene, and sheepskin car seat and steering wheel covers. Masque products help you accessorize your vehicle with fashionable and premium quality products. Consider buying the Masque Sheepskin Cover, which is a cheap sheepskin seat cover. Eurow Eurow has more than30 years of experience in manufacturing and supplying microfiber textiles. Its products serve the automotive, commercial, and residential industries. The company has a 60,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art production facility in Simi Valley, Calif. Some of its products include towels, rugs, mops, car covers, and seat covers. One of its premium quality genuine sheepskin seat covers is the Eurow Genuine Sheepskin. Sheepskin Seat Covers Pricing Under $100: Most of the fur seat covers within this price range are made of genuine sheepskin, which either covers the entire seat or just parts of it. The higher you are on this price range the more durable and comfortable the cover is. The lower-priced options have a thinner wool layer and are made of synthetic wool, which sheds easily.

Most of the fur seat covers within this price range are made of genuine sheepskin, which either covers the entire seat or just parts of it. The higher you are on this price range the more durable and comfortable the cover is. The lower-priced options have a thinner wool layer and are made of synthetic wool, which sheds easily. Over $100: At this price range, you are paying for both quantity and quality. You should, therefore, expect to find either a single premium cover for either the driver’s or passenger’s seat, a full back seat cover, or a full set of covers for all your car seats. The covers come with extra seat belt, headrest, and armrest covers. You may also find one that’s sold with a complimentary steering wheel cover. Key Features Design and Color Choose a seat cover that complements your vehicle's interior design and suits your taste. You can choose your favorite color and a full or partial seat cover. A full seat cover covers the headrest, armrest, and the back of the seat. A partial cover typically doesn't include a side or back cover. Durability Look at the craftsmanship of the cover in terms of the thickness of the wool, the seams, inner layer strength, and the quality of the attachment straps. These features determine the durability of the cover. If the fabric is thin, it may start to feel uncomfortable and tear in less than a year. Size Shop for car seats that match your car seat configurations. You should select covers that match your car's year, make, and model for a perfect fit. You should also consider the size and shape of the passenger and back seat if you want to get a full set of covers. Other Considerations Airbag Compatibility: Some seat covers may prevent the side airbag from being deployed in case of an accident. You don’t have to alter the fabric by yourself. Instead, consider buying seat covers that can accommodate the side airbags.

Some seat covers may prevent the side airbag from being deployed in case of an accident. You don’t have to alter the fabric by yourself. Instead, consider buying seat covers that can accommodate the side airbags. Maintenance: Sheepskin covers typically require a certain level of maintenance, and the curlier the cover is, the more maintenance it needs. Curly covers tend to hide dirt, and shaking off the covers may not be enough. You can use a dog brush to comb through the fabric. Give priority to soft and straight covers since they require minimal maintenance. Best Sheepskin Seat Covers Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Sheepskin Seat Covers Overall: Aegis Sheepskin Cover

Amazon

The Aegis Sheepskin Cover has a luxurious look, and it’s made of genuine Australian sheepskin. The cover measures 52 inches long and 12 inches wide. It’s constructed with a 1-inch thick, first-grade ultra-dense pelt that’s extra soft and comfortable. The side section includes heavy-duty stitching to keep the material from fraying or tearing when the airbags are deployed. It also has a synthetic skirt for a snug fit on the seat bottom. The unit has enough hooks and elastic straps keep the cover in place. The cover is airbag ready, and the airbag easily pushes the mid-back strap away every time its deployed. It’s designed to be a custom fit on most low-back car seats with a removable headrest. The covers are available in a variety of dark and bright colors that would compliment most vehicle’s interior designs. However, the straps may not be strong enough to handle the constant pressure of you getting in and out of your vehicle. The buckles are weak and may pop open if you sit roughly on the car seat. Moreover, it may have a strong odor when new, and you may be forced to crack a few windows to get in some fresh air. You may also notice rubber shredding on your car seat after a few months. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Sheepskin Seat Covers: Masque Sheepskin Cover

Amazon

The Masque Sheepskin Cover is a budget-friendly seat cover made with a premium pelt. It contains a patchwork of sheepskin pieces that are molded together to create a large and strong cover. The cover is 15.6 inches long, 10.7 inches wide, and 7.9 inches at the headrest. It has a smooth wool exterior with a thick foam padding for extra comfort. This masque cover is breathable and keeps your body cool as your drive. The extra padding relieves muscle tension and relaxes your pressure points during long trips. It's a slip-on cover that installs within minutes, and the material doesn’t shred. In addition, the cover comes in a visually appealing dark color that complements any vehicle’s interior. However, the cover doesn’t fit on car seats with a detachable headrest. It also doesn’t fit in some trucks, SUVs, and other large vehicles. Moreover, if the cover is a tight fit, it may prevent the side airbag from being deployed during an impact. It also doesn’t come with attachment straps and hooks, which would help keep the cover intact when you move around in your seat. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Sheepskin Seat Covers Honorable Mention: Eurow Genuine Sheepskin

Amazon