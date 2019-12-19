Best Car Upholstery Cleaners: Keep Your Car Looking New

You try your hardest, but life happens, and your car’s upholstery gets dirty. Maybe you spilled a drink, your dog’s muddy paws ground in dirt, or your children dropped food on the seat. Whatever the reason, you need a cleaner that is tough on stains yet gentle on your upholstery. Check out these three upholstery cleaners that will keep your car looking like new.

You may find it tough to spray the product evenly, as it comes out in a single powerful stream. The scrubber isn’t securely attached, and you may find it challenging to effectively scrub your upholstery.

You can confidently clean your car with this product because it comes from one of the most well-known car care product companies. This cleaner is convenient with its attached scrubber. The pleasant new car smell will have your car smelling nice when you’re done.

Meguiar’s has a professional-strength carpet and upholstery cleaner that deep cleans while removing odors. The formula acts fast to break down stains. Afterward, the cleaner is residue-free. You’ll also notice a new car scent. The scrub brush on top of the can makes it easier to scrub while dispensing the cleaner.

You may find the smell of this cleaner unpleasant. It’s also not non-toxic, so be aware of harmful chemicals.

The formulation of this cleaner means there’s minimal scrubbing required. It also works well on the toughest stains, such as coffee, wine, and soda. It’s also effective on both water- and oil-based stains. You’ll appreciate its odor-neutralizing qualities.

This professional-grade upholstery cleaner will provide powerful cleaning without requiring you to scrub. This cleaner will work on all kinds of stains, including motor oil, coffee, cola, mud, juice, wine, blood, markers, food, pet, and lipstick stains.

Do not use this product to clean glass or sensitive electronics screens. It’s also only a cleaner, so you’ll need to follow it with a conditioner or UV protector.

This upholstery cleaner works on many surfaces, which makes cleaning your car easier. This cleaner won’t leave behind a sticky or slimy feeling residue. It also comes with a money-back guarantee if you’re not happy with how the cleaner performs.

This multi-surface cleaner uses nanotechnology to clean your car on a molecular level. You can clean upholstery, vinyl, wood trim, metals, and rubber. It works to clean away tough stains such as grease, bird poop, and tree sap.

Tips

Pay attention to the ingredients list for the cleaner you choose. Some cleaners contain ammonia, which can be harmful and drying to your car’s interior materials. Harmful chemicals are also unsafe for your health in the confined space of your vehicle.

Think about how much time you want to spend detailing your car. The best method is to use a separate cleaner and conditioner, but it’s more time-consuming. If you don’t have the time for a two-step process, then find a cleaner that has both.

Before you use your cleaner, vacuum your car. This will remove the loose dirt and debris from your seats and carpets. You can then see the condition of your vehicle upholstery and focus on the stubborn dirt.

FAQs

Q: How do I use an upholstery cleaner?

A: Always follow the directions that are on the container for the cleaner you purchase. As a general guideline, start by giving your cleaner a shake. Then always do a test patch in a hidden spot. If it doesn’t harm your upholstery, then you’re safe to use it on the rest of your car’s fabrics.

Q: Can I clean both new and old stains?

A: Some cleaners work better on old stains, while others work better on newer ones. You need to evaluate the type of stains you want to clean before you shop for a cleaner. That way, you buy the right cleaner for the type of cleaning you need to do.

Q: Do you scrub or blot a stain?

A: Always blot stains. Scrubbing grinds the stain further into the fabric. The best thing to do is to start by blotting a fresh stain with paper towels. Try to dilute the stain with warm water. Spot treat the remaining stain with your cleaner and let it get to work. Then clean the entire area.

Final Thoughts

Trust the car enthusiasts by purchasing CarGuys Super Cleaner to clean the upholstery in your car.

If you’re looking for a more affordable cleaner, Spot Shot Professional Instant Carpet Stain Remover works well across several types of stains.