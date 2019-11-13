Best Car Sun Shades for Babies: A Protective Shield for the Window

Tips

Wipe the car window with a damp cloth before attaching a sunshade. Or better yet, always keep a pack of wet wipes in your car.

After installing the sunshade, go to the driver’s seat and confirm that it doesn’t block your visibility from any angles when driving.

Choose a plain design on your car window shade. Your baby may not try to grab it versus one that includes fun cartoon drawings.

If you plan to leave your car in the sun for a while on a hot day, leave the car sun shades on the windows and use a windshield cover. Your car will be somewhat cooler when you return.

Buy a pair of baby sunglasses to protect your baby’s eyes if they are at an age where they can wear them.

FAQs

Q: How do I know if a car shade is suitable for my vehicle model?

A: Unfortunately, most car window shades aren’t differentiated by vehicle type. Get the exact measurements of the product and compare it to the size of your car window. Use a tape measure for the dimensions of your window (length and width) and choose a model that fits within those dimensions.

Q: Is it safe to use car window shades on tinted windows?

A: You can as long as it doesn’t block your vision. Car tints protect you from the heat outside only to some degree, and most aren’t UV protected. Adding an extra layer of a car window shade is a great way of ensuring that your baby stays cool in the car, even when the sun is blazing hot outside.

Q: Do I have to remove the car shade when rolling down the window?

A: You can't roll down the window when the car shade is attached to it. It won’t roll into the door frame, and the sunshade may crease or get jammed.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the Kinder Fluff Car Sun Shade. It offers superb sun and UV protection and will help keep your baby calm while you’re driving.

A more affordable baby car window shade is the COZY GREENS Car Window Shade. It can fit most large cars.