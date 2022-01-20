You Can Buy a New Suzuki Jimny at US Dealerships. Just Don’t Ask Too Many Questions

Perhaps they got a little sketched out after gaining attention for two vehicles that aren't really legal to drive on our roads. Either way, they're not on the site at the time of publishing this story.

After that, I called Iconic Motors again. A different person picked up, so I explained who I was, what I wanted, etc. The phone was then handed off to another employee. He reiterated the fact that the truck had already sold, but he had a little more to say. As we talked, he reiterated that Iconic Motors bought the truck in Mexico, though he added, "They're a very popular truck outside the United States, so we figured we would sell one here." That's... as good a reason as any, I thought.

I felt like I was on a roll, so I asked what the deal with the title was. "It has an Oklahoma title," he said. When I asked how you'd go about tagging it, he said, "Just go register it." Right, of course.

That particular Jimny is actually still up on the dealer's website as of publishing despite allegedly being sold. I also archived the link so it's saved forever if you're curious. Originally, the sticker price was $45,000—similar to the other two at Barrett Auto Gallery.

If you actually wanted to buy a Jimny here, it is technically possible. Step one is, when you call to ask about it, don't say you're a journalist. Step two is to only use it off-road once you purchase it. If you drive it on public roads, you could be in serious trouble. There are, however, all sorts of ways you could go depending on your state government. Who knows, maybe you could get the thing at least somewhat legal on American highways, like what was done with the Amarok. That being said, I'm obviously not responsible for any sort of Jimny-related shenanigans you get into. The bottom line is the federal government doesn't like these things, and buying one is always going to be risky. Let's hope you have an easier time getting some information about them than me.

