You Can't Flex Harder Than a 1950s Dodge Power Wagon With a Rare Swivel Frame

In fact, earlier this year, a restored 1958 Dodge Power Wagon was sold on Hemmings, as reported by Zero260 . Listed at $115,000, the auction photos show off the twisting abilities of the vehicle well. Easily notable is the gap in the running boards between the cab and bed, necessary to allow the two to twist without damage. It's a significant chunk of change for an old pickup, but restored Power Wagons don't come cheap .

As seen in the title image, this Dodge Power Wagon is on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

If you'd like to see one in the flesh without splashing your cash, you could always visit the Petersen Automotive Museum instead. With a 1953 Dodge Power Wagon on show in resplendent yellow and black paint, the truck bears a badge proudly boasting of its Willock modifications.

The Swivel Frame design was largely forgotten over the years, with most manufacturers relying on longer-travel suspension designs rather than fancy twisting frames. This had the benefit of eliminating a pivot which could wear over time, as well as the need to unlock the swivel before going off-road. Conventional designs also tend not to tip the bed as much as a Willock Swivel Frame would. Regardless, it remains as a curio of an earlier era of automotive experimentation.

Sadly, the Swivel Frame isn't available to fit to contemporary pickups like the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. However, if you're creative enough in the machine shop you could probably have a go at doing something similar with a modern truck. When you do so, be sure to drop us a line.

