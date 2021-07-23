You Can't Make Dirty Oil Clean Again With Fifty Filter Changes

Usually, when you do a service on a car, you're pouring in fresh, golden oil into your precious engine. Six months to a year later at the next service interval, with many more miles on the clock, you'll often be dumping out a significantly blacker, dirtier fluid. The team at Garage 54 decided to find out if this old, dirty oil could be cleaned up and restored to its original state, with the help of a big pile of oil filters. The initial process involved installing a fresh oil filter, and starting the car and running it for 5 minutes. This aim is to circulate the oil in the sump through the filter to remove contaminates and clean it up. Then, the filter is removed, changed with a fresh one, and the process repeated. After changing out ten filters in a row, the oil was compared to its state at the beginning of the test. While there were less particulate deposits, the color and consistency of the oil otherwise seemed virtually unchanged.

YouTube/Garage 54

Anyone that has ever changed their own oil, however, will spot the problem here. Each time the filter is changed, a significant amount of oil gets trapped inside. Doing the experiment in this manner would quickly deplete the oil in the vehicle. Thus, for the ensuing 40 filter changes after that, it had to be recovered. When a filter was changed, the old filter had the dirty oil inside run through another oil filter on the bench via gravity, before it was poured back into the engine.

YouTube/Garage 54