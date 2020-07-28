How Often To Change Oil: The Drive’s Guide

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. Understanding an automobile’s systems and required maintenance schedules can seem like advanced quantum physics written in Latin to many who didn’t grow up with legendary drag racer John Force as your father. But with a little practice and guidance, you can learn the language, including deciphering how often you need to change your oil. Changing oil is a vital part of car maintenance, as oil is the lifeblood of your engine. It makes your pistons pop, your crankshaft crank, and your engine lubricated. Not following the directed oil change schedule can lead to intermittent idling, unresponsive throttle, or in a worst-case scenario, severe damage that tailspins into engine failure. Trust us, it isn’t pretty when your oil goes bad. That’s why The Drive’s crack informational team has taken on the responsibility of dropping some knowledge on you and help you determine just how often you need to change your oil, as well as answer a few other common oil life questions. Ready to get schooled?

Depositphotos Pouring oil into an engine.

How Often Do You Need To Change Oil Your oil change schedule is going to depend on three variables; make, model, and the year it was built. Cars, trucks, and SUVs before 1990 required routine oil changes every 3,000 miles or every three months. But as engines have become more efficient, and oil chemistry has been developed to last longer, modern engines require oil changes far less frequently than cars of the past. Some cars, trucks, and SUVs now only require oil changes every 7,500 to 10,000 miles, others even longer. If you own something relatively new and drive at an average rate, you could possibly get away with an oil change only once a year. To make it a little easier for you, here’s a brief rundown of the most common manufacturers and their lineups’ current oil change schedules. Acura : 7,500-10,000 miles

: 7,500-10,000 miles Audi : 10,000 miles

: 10,000 miles BMW : 12,000-15,000 miles

: 12,000-15,000 miles Buick : 7,500 miles

: 7,500 miles Cadillac : 7,500 miles

: 7,500 miles Chevrolet : 7,500 miles

: 7,500 miles Chrysler : 8,000 miles

: 8,000 miles Dodge : 7,500 miles

: 7,500 miles Ford : 7,500 miles

: 7,500 miles GMC : 7,500 miles

: 7,500 miles Honda : 7,500 miles

: 7,500 miles Hyundai : 7,500 miles

: 7,500 miles Jaguar : 15,000 miles

: 15,000 miles Jeep : 5,000-7,500 miles

: 5,000-7,500 miles Kia : 7,500 miles

: 7,500 miles Land Rover : 7,500-10,000 miles

: 7,500-10,000 miles Lexus : 10,000 miles

: 10,000 miles Mazda : 15,000 miles

: 15,000 miles Mercedes-Benz : 10,000 miles

: 10,000 miles Nissan : 5,000-7,000 miles

: 5,000-7,000 miles Porsche : 20,000 miles

: 20,000 miles RAM : 8,000 miles

: 8,000 miles Subaru : 5,000-7,000 miles

: 5,000-7,000 miles Tesla : You don’t! It’s electric!

: You don’t! It’s electric! Toyota : 15,000 miles

: 15,000 miles Volkswagen : 10,000 miles

: 10,000 miles Volvo: 10,000 miles

Depositphotos A dirty, old oil filter.

How Much Does It Cost To Change Oil? The price of changing your oil varies depending on what sort of oil you use, how much oil is needed, and whether you or a professional handles the job. Professional oil changes range from $50-100 depending on your car and how much oil it needs. DIY oil changes will only cost an average of $20-50 in parts, but again, the prices depend on your car and its needs. Oil Change Basics Estimated Time Needed: Half-hour. Skill Level: Beginner Vehicle System: Oil system

Depositphotos A female mechanic changes a car's oil.

How to Change Your Oil Here’s a quick rundown of how to change your oil. You can also consult The Drive’s more exhaustive guide for How to Change Your Own Oil. Remove the oil cap on top of your engine and place an oil drain pan underneath the oil pan at the base of the engine. Extract your old oil by removing the drain plug on the oil pan underneath the engine. After the oil is out, hand-tighten the oil plug. Remove and replace the oil filter. Using a funnel, add new motor oil through the opening that was underneath the oil cap at the top of the engine. Replace the cap, start the engine, and use the dipstick to check the oil level. Add oil if necessary. How Long Can I Go Without an Oil Change? Trust us, we’ve been in the position where life gets so hectic and busy you completely miss your scheduled oil change. And it’ll be weeks until you’re able to either do it yourself or have a professional do it for you. Thankfully, manufacturers engineer a little wiggle room into oil chemistry, and your oil won’t immediately go bad once the odometer clicks past your scheduled change. Especially if your car uses modern synthetic oils. Just don’t go too long … What Happens If You Go Too Long Without an Oil Change? As your engine cycles through your oil, it picks up dirt, debris, metal shavings from your cylinders, and other particulates coursing through your engine. As this happens, it can become tar-like and more viscous, which makes it harder for the oil to efficiently move through your engine. If you let it go too long, it could turn into sludge and seize your engine. If that happens, you’re looking at a far more expensive bill than just an oil change.

Depositphotos Cleaning a dipstick.