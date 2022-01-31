These Tiny Cargo Ships Are How Sailors Learn to Steer the Big Ones

At Port Revel, each individual class of ship has its own specialized courses, which incorporate scenarios such as docking, anchor use, cooperating with remote-controlled tugboats, and even dealing with a rudder failure in a canal. It all sounds like a pretty fun way to spend an afternoon, or hell, even a great activity for a bachelor(ette) party—provided you don't mind skipping the drinks and committing to a multi-day course. And at what cost, I can't say; pricing isn't publicly posted on their sites. Still, I can't think of many things that'd be more fun to do with friends.
Now if you'll excuse me, I can feel a "masculine urge to" tweet brewing...
Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: james@thedrive.com