These Tiny Cargo Ships Are How Sailors Learn to Steer the Big Ones

Going karting or riding one of those miniature trains through a park is something we never really grow out of. As adults with more means at our disposal, though, we have access to a wider variety of recreational craft, such as actual cars, or with rather greater means, planes or boats. What we could really use, though, are more approachable versions of those experiences, and I'm not talking about a jetski. I'm talking about being able to rent an itty-bitty cargo ship to putter around in, like the ones they use to train sailors to handle cruise ships.

The ships shown here are operated by maritime pilotage schools like Port Revel, which was accidentally attributed in a recent Reddit post depicting a similar program at Solent University. Both facilities use approximately 1:25-scale commercial vessels—namely tankers, cruise ships, and container ships—ballasted to weigh about five tons to simulate the mass of an actual ship. Their engine and rudder responses are accordingly dulled to simulate the poor maneuverability of the real deal, and top out at about three knots; the pace of a brisk walk.