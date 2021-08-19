This $9M B-17 Flying Fortress Project Plane Is Just Waiting for You to Build It

Some domestic relationships suffer when one member of the pair brings home an involving new project, be it a litter of puppies or a rusty old Dodge. And if dogs or a project car are worthy of a night on the couch, then Silodrome has found one that'd surely earn a year's sentence there: A real B-17 Flying Fortress project plane.

Listed for sale by warbird broker Platinum Fighter Sales is a disassembled B-17E, which dodged the draft by serving as a testbed for a variety of technologies during World War II. After the war ended, it was donated to the University of Minnesota, where it was kept on static display before being exchanged in 1952 for an airworthy Cessna 170 (trade of the century there). Its new owner forwarded it up to Canada where it was used for aerial mapping surveys, after which it was sold to a business in Bolivia, where it was used for freight and passenger service.