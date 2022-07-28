These Roadside Assistance Plans Will Get you Back in Motion
We’re way past the days of AAA being the only game in town.
Nothing spoils a road trip faster than a breakdown or flat tire. And nothing makes that situation worse than being stuck without any way to get back on the road. You can buy the most reliable car on the planet and still be stuck in the middle of nowhere when you get a flat tire, and if your car doesn’t have a spare (many now don’t), you’re out of luck. Phone a friend may work, but unless your pal is free and doesn’t mind finding you — wherever you are — you’re stuck.
Rather than bug a friend or try your luck hitchhiking, it’s a good idea to invest in a roadside assistance plan. Just like the name suggests, roadside assistance plans exist to help you when something goes wrong on your drive. Flat tires are covered, but so is running out of fuel and having a mechanical breakdown. It might seem silly to spend the money, but it’ll feel even sillier to get stuck on the side of the road.
Why Trust Us
Our reviews are driven by a combination of hands-on testing, expert input, “wisdom of the crowd” assessments from actual buyers, and our own expertise. We always aim to offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.Learn more
Our Methodology
To find the best roadside assistance plans available this year, I used the companies’ websites and product listings to compare prices and make a value judgment on which were best. Having purchased and overused a few roadside assistance plans myself over the years, I understand that it can be frustrating and even dangerous in some cases to wait for service on the side of the road, so I noted extended wait times when applicable. If you want to learn more about how I and others at The Drive select products, take a look at The Drive’s Gear About page for more information.
Best Roadside Assistance Plans Reviews & Recommendations
Best OverallAllstateCheck Latest Price
Specs
- BBB Rating: A+
- Years in Business: 91
Pros
- Affordable for most
- Open to non-Allstate customers
- Single-use options available
Cons
- Cheapest plan only open to insurance customers
Best ValueProgressiveCheck Latest Price
Specs
- BBB Rating: N/A
- Years in Business: 85
Pros
- Several services available
- Mostly affordable
Cons
- Only available to Progressive customers, and only for company-covered vehicles
- Too many roadside assistance claims may increase your premiums
Best Eco PickBetter World ClubCheck Latest Price
Specs
- BBB Rating: A-
- Years in Business: 20
Pros
- Company claims to be country’s only green auto club
- Company frequently ranks highly in reviews
- Bicycle plans available
- Price matches AAA
Cons
- Only available to Progressive customers, and only for company-covered vehicles
- Too many roadside assistance claims may increase your premiums
Best for People Wanting A Simple Insurance Add-OnTravelersCheck Latest Price
Specs
- BBB Rating: A
- Years in Business: 169
Pros
- Good pricing for Traveler’s customers
- Solid list of extra services
- Generous mileage radius for towing
Cons
- Must be a customer and service is only available for covered vehicles
- Roadside assistance only available for top-tier insurance plans
Best for People Wanting Local ServiceAAACheck Latest Price
Specs
- BBB Rating: A+
- Years in Business: 120
Pros
- Multiple products available
- AAA offers insurance and other services
- Regional locations across the country
Cons
- More expensive than most competitors
- Doesn’t always win on customer service
Our Verdict on the Best Roadside Assistance Plans
Allstate is the best roadside assistance provider for most people. It offers the most flexible service options, including one-off choices that don’t require a membership, and its plans sometimes come with renewal discounts. On top of that, there’s a generous trip interruption benefit.
We also like Better World Club. The company’s commitment to a sustainable business from top to bottom is unique in the industry, and its prices aren’t that far out of line with most of the competition. It’s also one of few companies in the space that offer price matches, as Better World customers can ask the company to meet AAA’s prices.
What to Consider When Buying a Roadside Assistance Plan
Types of Roadside Assistance Companies
Insurance Required
Many insurance providers offer roadside assistance services, but only to their members. They can be cheaper and may offer better add-on services. The downside here is that you aren’t typically able to obtain services for a vehicle not covered by an insurance policy.
No Insurance Required
Some providers, including insurers like Allstate and standalone companies like AAA, offer roadside assistance plans to people without requiring that they be insurance customers. Insurance companies that do this may reserve the best prices for people who purchase their insurance products.
Roadside Assistance Pricing
Roadside assistance plans vary in price depending on the type of plan (is it attached to an insurance policy or not?) and on the level of services provided. In most cases, expect to pay at least $60 per year for the most basic roadside assistance plan. You can spend as much as $150 or more per year for the best coverage.
It’s easy to find roadside plans with monthly payment options, but be cautious that you’re not paying more overall because of it. It’s also best to check all of your options before committing, because what sounds like a reasonable plan may be more expensive than a similar option from a competitor. You may also be eligible for discounts and other programs that can lower your costs, so be sure to ask.
FAQs
You’ve got questions. The Drive has answers.
Q: What does roadside assistance cover?
A: Specifics vary from plan to plan, but most roadside assistance plans offer help with flat tires, fuel fill-ups, breakdowns and towing, and more. Many offer add-ons or bonuses such as trip interruption reimbursement, rental cars, and semi-concierge services like movie tickets and restaurant reservations.
Q: Is roadside assistance worth it?
A: We’ll never tell you not to spend your money on something that makes you feel better and safer behind the wheel. We also aren’t here to tell you not to buy a roadside assistance plan. Unlike an extended warranty, roadside assistance is something that can be helpful for anyone, even owners of newer, more reliable cars.
Q: Does using roadside assistance make my insurance premiums go up?
A: Some people report that their insurers record roadside assistance as a claim, which could cause your insurance to increase. It’s best to check with your insurer if you’re worried about it, and if you don’t get the answer you want, it’s always possible to buy a plan from a non-insurance company.
