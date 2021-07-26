Automotive restoration is big business, as thousands of companies across the country — and the world — work meticulously to bring old cars back to life. That process often includes replacing original parts, but purists and collectors know that original parts are always best regarding overall value. There is an alternative, however. As Oscar Goldman said in “The Six Million Dollar Man” intro, “We can rebuild him. We have the technology.” We can disassemble a vehicle, restore and refurbish its original parts and return it to nearly how it looked when it first rolled off the production line. A new trend in the world of conservation is dry-ice cleaning.

Dry ice? Like the stuff in haunted houses or used to flash freeze whole tunas? Yes, we’re talking about that dry ice. It’s similar to media blasting but perhaps less abrasive, much like vapor blasting. You may have questions about this new restoration technique. The Drive’s Guides & Gear team is here with the answers.

David Pickard This before-and-after comparison shows how well dry ice cleaning can work.

How Does Dry-Ice Cleaning Work? Dry ice is the solid form of carbon dioxide. If you were to blast the super-cold material — it’s nearly minus-110 degrees F — through a pressurized hose, it can actually clean surfaces. It’s akin to media blasting without abrasive materials such as glass beads or silicone dioxide. That feeds pressurized dry ice through a hose. The single hose setup allows for consistent pressure, despite hose length. ACT Dry Ice Services in the Philadelphia area gave us an up-close look at how it works. The reason dry-ice particles work so well as a cleaning agent for restorations is that the carbon-dioxide particles sublimate — meaning it turns from a solid into a gas without first becoming a liquid — when they hit the surface. It’s not the impact of the particles that removes dirt, rust, and other debris. The magic happens when the carbon-dioxide particles turn back into gas. Unlike the chiseling effect from a process such as sandblasting, dry-ice blasting removes the gunk, oil, and decades worth of soot without removing the car’s steel, aluminum, or other metals. Want more magic? Part of dry-ice cleaning’s attraction is that it won’t take off any paint since material with a strong bond to the surface will remain, while the undesirable bits will be removed.

David Pickard The left image shows the car before cleaning, the right image shows the car after cleaning.

How Long Does It Take and How Expensive Is It? David Pickard from ACT ran me through the basics. David originally worked for Alpheus, a company that makes dry-ice blasters, and he’s been in the business for 25 years. He’s also worked on Yenko Chevrolet Camaros and Ford Mustang Shelby GT500KR convertibles. Most of his automotive tasks involve heavy degreasing, undercoating, or a combination of the two. The average job takes between five and seven hours, depending on how significant the filth is. He noted that access is key, so a rotisserie car rotator is ideal, but a lift can help you get to the right areas of the vehicle. He once blasted a car on the ground, but he said that it wasn’t a fun experience.

David Pickard This wheel was crusty before dry ice treatment but much cleaner after it.

For ACT’s cleaning services, it’s about $250 an hour at the company’s facility and $350 an hour if travel is involved. That means you’re looking at a general range of $1,250-$2,450 for an entire vehicle. Other shops may charge more or less. Considering the advantage of dry-ice cleaning compared to abrasive-media blasting and seeing some photos of before and after, dry-ice cleaning looks legit.

US Patent Office The original patent for dry ice cleaning is fairly simple.