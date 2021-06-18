How to Troubleshoot Your Car's Ignition System

Unfortunately, that can be easier said than done. That’s especially true if you’re learning exactly how your ignition system works in the process. If you have an older car, you’re likely going to be chasing wires. And those blessed with an OBD system can even be left scratching their heads trying to figure out exactly what’s going on if it only tells you that there’s a misfire and not why it’s misfiring. Or that there’s no power, but again, not why there’s no power.

What’s the fastest way to a mental breakdown in your garage, and why is it an ignition issue? No doubt, that stress headache comes on strong when your car was running a minute ago, whereas now it’s shaking like a leaf on a tree or won’t run at all. Something is definitely wrong with your ignition system. You’re going to have to figure it out ASAP.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .

Never fret, The Drive has its ignition mega-minds on the case and aren’t about to leave you on the lurch. We’re going to do our best to help you figure out what your problem is so that you can get on to the proper repair. Rubberized gloves ready?

Ignition Diagnostics Basics

Estimated Time Needed: 1-2 hours

Skill Level: Advanced

Ignition Troubleshooting Safety

Troubleshooting your ignition is a relatively harmless job, and it’s not likely you’ll get hurt if you practice common sense. Even so, you are working underneath the hood of the car, which may have a running engine. You are also working with a high-voltage system. That opens the door to the possibility of getting a nasty shock. So you’ll want to keep these safety tips in mind to avoid any unpleasant experiences.

Appease the OSHA Gods . I’ll admit that I’m often guilty of skipping the safety glasses and gloves, but it’s worth protecting the soft stuff when you’re working—no matter how unlikely getting injured seems.

. I’ll admit that I’m often guilty of skipping the safety glasses and gloves, but it’s worth protecting the soft stuff when you’re working—no matter how unlikely getting injured seems. Keep off the hot stuff . If your car will run and it has run recently, be mindful of the hot surfaces. Protective gloves will save your skin, but only from so much. Avoid contacting exhaust parts and even the intake with your bare skin.

. If your car will run and it has run recently, be mindful of the hot surfaces. Protective gloves will save your skin, but only from so much. Avoid contacting exhaust parts and even the intake with your bare skin. Don’t get caught in the bug zapper. Whenever possible, disconnect the battery to prevent any electrical accidents. And if you’re using the old school methods of testing some parts, remember that the spark is looking for the easiest path to ground. Your flesh might be that path. Trust me, that ride isn’t fun.

Everything You’ll Need To Diagnose Your Ignition

The tools that you need for the job depend on the application. For most older cars, you’ll need little more than basic hand tools and a multimeter. Newer cars might need other tools and accessories. Again, it’s essential to do your homework on your application to verify if these or more tools are needed.

Socket Set/Hand Wrench

Spark Plug Socket

Multi-Meter

Spark Plug Tester (optional)

Organizing your tools and gear so everything is easily reachable will save precious minutes waiting for your handy-dandy child or four-legged helper to bring you the sandpaper or blowtorch. (You won't need a blowtorch for this job. Please don’t have your kid hand you a blowtorch—Ed.)

You’ll also need a flat workspace, such as a garage floor, driveway, or street parking. Check your local laws to make sure you’re not violating any codes when using the street because we aren’t getting your ride out of the clink.

Here’s How To Diagnose Your Ignition Issues

The first thing to understand is that ignition problems come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and that’s partly because different cars have different ignition systems and partly because there are various symptoms you may experience. In one case, your car might not start at all, and in another, it might start, but it runs rough. To further complicate things, the root cause in either situation isn’t always the same thing!

The point we’re making is that you need to treat every ignition problem as a case-by-case scenario. To that end, you need to familiarize yourself with the ignition’s components so that you can proceed accordingly. As with every how-to, that means there is some homework in order. Don’t start chucking wrenches yet, as no matter the type of vehicle you have, the basics of the troubleshooting system remain the same.

It helps to think of your ignition system as a chain. Your battery is the first link, and the spark plug is the final. Every other part, including the ignition module, distributor, and coil, are all the other links that connect them. Just like with a chain, if any of the links fail, the entire system falls on its face. In short, you’re trying to find out what the weakest link in the chain is when you’re troubleshooting your ignition by working from one component to the next until you’ve found it. So let’s get started.

1. Verify Lack of Spark

Whether it’s a misfire or a no-run condition, you want to make sure that lack of spark is your issue. To do so, you want to check to see if the spark plug itself is firing. With a misfire, start with the cylinder in question. With a no run, pick any plug you see fit. Next, test with either a spark plug test light or connect the plug to the ground and turn the key.

2. Check for Any Obvious Issues

It’s good to look for any obvious signs before breaking out the tools. For example, if you’ve just completed a project, likely, you’ve accidentally left something disconnected or bumped something along the way. Even if you haven’t worked on the car recently, it’s a good idea to make sure that there are no simple issues present.

3. Probe for Power

With the ignition on, break out the multimeter and check to ensure the adequate voltage is being supplied to the ignition system. If it isn’t, you’ll want to work back toward the battery to find out where your loss of power is, then correct the issue. Likewise, if you have a ballast resistor, you’ll want to ensure it’s supplying enough voltage to the system.

Remember, the resistor’s job is to lower the voltage coming in. You’ll want to verify what the voltage coming out should be, then double-check it with the multimeter. If the results still aren’t clear, take a moment to check the resistance and verify that it is to spec.

4. Double-Check Firing Order

In the case of a no-run or misfire condition, it’s always worth verifying the firing order and checking it against your setup on the distributor cap. If you’ve just completed a project such as installing the distributor or plug wires, you may have things jumbled up. Don’t worry, it happens to the best of us.

5. Double-Check Initial Timing

If you’re working with a distributor, it’s worth verifying your initial timing. I know, it can be a pain to break out the breaker bar and line up your timing marks with your mind racing. But you might find that you’re 180 degrees out or that the distributor came off alignment due to a loose bolt on the hold-down clamp.