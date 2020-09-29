A Look at MasterTechs’ Warranty Policies

Entering our 7th season of /DRIVE on NBC Sports, and with millions of YouTube and Facebook followers, The Drive is a leading authority of all things automotive.

Based in Woodlands, Texas, MasterTech prides itself on beating manufacturer warranty prices while still providing the same, if not better, protection levels. Is MasterTech the best warranty option for your car? This guide is here to help you decide.

MasterTech is no small name in the auto warranty industry. If you’ve bought a car from a dealership, you’ve probably heard of it. That’s because MasterTech is one of the leading names in extended warranty policy providers.

Written by Hank O'Hop Published September 29, 2020

MasterTech Warranty Overview MasterTech has the flexibility to supply coverages that meet the needs of nearly any motorist. They offer a total of five different protection plans. You can select specially tailored policies that provide everything from basic coverage to complete vehicle protection. There is even the option to customize your policy. There are some limitations to a policy with MasterTech. But before we dive too deep, we should take a look at the standard policies and what is covered: Primary - Engine, Transmission, Drive axle/Four-Wheel-Drive

Engine, Transmission, Drive axle/Four-Wheel-Drive Premier - Engine, Transmission, Drive axle/Four-Wheel-Drive, Suspension, Steering, Electrical, Brakes, Air Conditioning, Fuel

Engine, Transmission, Drive axle/Four-Wheel-Drive, Suspension, Steering, Electrical, Brakes, Air Conditioning, Fuel Elite - Engine, Transmission, Drive axle/Four-Wheel-Drive, Suspension, Steering, Electrical, Brakes, Air Conditioning, Fuel, Cooling, High-Tech

Engine, Transmission, Drive axle/Four-Wheel-Drive, Suspension, Steering, Electrical, Brakes, Air Conditioning, Fuel, Cooling, High-Tech Ultra - Engine, Transmission, Drive axle/Four-Wheel-Drive, Suspension, Steering, Electrical, Brakes, Air Conditioning, Fuel, Cooling, High-Tech, Exclusionary Coverage

Engine, Transmission, Drive axle/Four-Wheel-Drive, Suspension, Steering, Electrical, Brakes, Air Conditioning, Fuel, Cooling, High-Tech, Exclusionary Coverage Ultra Plus - Engine, Transmission, Drive axle/Four-Wheel-Drive, Suspension, Steering, Electrical, Brakes, Air Conditioning, Fuel, Cooling, High-Tech, Exclusionary Coverage, Wear Items The MasterTech Ultra Plus program offers the best coverage as it even includes wear items. Wear Items are components such as belts, hoses, brake pads, fluids, headlights, spark plugs, batteries, and windshield wipers. That does not mean you can’t select a less inclusive warranty policy and still incorporate some optional coverages into your premium. You can opt to include dent protection, environmental protection, key replacement, road hazard, theft deterrent, and even complete protection plans with any of the standard warranty policies. What a MasterTech plan does not cover can be expected with any warranty program. It does not cover damage caused by lack of maintenance and pre-existing mechanical issues, nor will it provide regular maintenance programs. These limitations are standard and are not an indication of poor protection options. Besides, the claim of extensive coverage really comes into play when you consider the length of these policies. One can select a plan that covers a vehicle for up to 10 years or 120,000 miles. Also, with any policy through MasterTech you will receive 24/7 roadside assistance, travel assistance, and rental car reimbursement.

Warranty Costs The flexibility of coverages and policy periods makes it very hard to pinpoint MasterTech’s exact pricing details. Also, you can only attain a quote through a dealership, not online. Even with access to forums and other internet sources, the information regarding what customers are paying is hard to locate. MasterTech does gives you the option to select a deductible that works for you, which of course will ultimately reflect in the monthly and overall cost of your policy. The value of a select deductible will ultimately reflect in the cost of the policy. Also, it is safe to say that you will be covered with a MasterTech plan for a far more extended period than you would with any manufacturer policy. Things We Like Many vehicle manufacturer warranties are so restrictive they are not worth investing in. The overall flexibility of a MasterTech warranty, though, is worth the money. MasterTech gives you the option to build a plan that works for you. MasterTech provides a clear and concise message on what is covered and what is not. That will help eliminate any confusion down the road when it comes time to call upon their services. MasterTech also makes it easy to select custom coverage options to tailor your warranty plan to suit your needs. This approach provides minimal opportunity to take advantage of the consumer — something that happens all too often in warranty and insurance claims. And we love that you have access to 24/7 roadside assistance — even with the Primary policy.

Things We Don't Like Some dealerships don’t honor MasterTech services, rendering the warranty useless — or at the very least, difficult to use. Make sure the dealership you buy from, and have repair work done, honors MasterTech warranties. MasterTech’s customer service also receives mixed online reviews. We found several examples of unsatisfied MasterTech customers. But we also find much of this frustration to be misguided; most complaints were more with dishonest and/or underqualified representatives or dealers than with the MasterTech warranty. FAQs Q. Can you cancel a MasterTech warranty? A. Yes, you can. If you cancel within the first 60 days, you will get a full refund — as long as no claims have been paid. After 60 days, you can request a cancellation from the dealer that sold you the plan. However, there may be a cancellation fee. Q. Is Master Tech a good car warranty? A. Yes, MasterTech is a good warranty. Ultimately, they provide users with the care and attention they deserve. This is represented in both their willingness to provide customers with roadside assistance no matter the plan, along with flexibility in building custom plans and choosing deductibles. Q. Is a Warranty from MasterTech worth it? A. Yes, MasterTech is worth it — as long as you’re willing to ask questions. For the most part, the warranties offer exceptional protection, and for far longer than typical manufacturer warranties. But dealerships can misrepresent the company. Ask questions and know exactly what your plan covers, and you’ll be satisfied. More Information Here are a few more resources you can use: MasterTech home page

MasterTech Vehicle Protection Program

