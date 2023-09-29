Saddle Up and Rip Laps With These Awesome Discounted Sim Rigs

It's safe to say that sim racing has exploded over the past five years, especially since the onset of the pandemic. It's by far one of the most cost-effective ways of getting seat time on track, virtually. You can figure out the right line, braking zones, and so on all in the comfort of your living room. Or, just have a more fun than average Tuesday night. Sure, it ain't the real thing, but real-life track stuff gets really expensive (ask me how I know), can be a little dangerous, and did I mention it gets really expensive?