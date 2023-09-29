2024 Toyota Tundra 1794 Limited Edition Has Saddlebags for Seat-Back Pockets

When an automaker chooses to reveal a special edition vehicle at the State Fair of Texas, you know it's going to have a certain cowboy flair. The 2024 Toyota Tundra 1794 Limited Edition does just that, with lashings of leather and honest-to-goodness saddlebags for the aspiring Lone Rangers out there.

The 1794 Limited Edition is built upon the Tundra's existing 1794 trim, so named for the ranch that Toyota's San Antonio truck plant was built on. Toyota's intention was to combine a leather-heavy experience with improved off-road capability compared to the base Tundra. Just 1,500 examples will be built. You'd think 1,794 to be precise, but no—1,500 is the number.

"I'm looking for a truck that says 'Dad Likes Leather.'" Toyota

The special model is pretty standard when it comes to the drivetrain. It's equipped with the i-Force Max hybrid 3.4-liter V6, good for 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque. It's configured with the Crew Max cab, a 5.5-foot bed, and four-wheel drive as standard.

The interior treatment is courtesy of Toyota's collaboration with the Saddleback Leather Company. Beyond the seats, dash, and door trims, the leatherwork extends to the glorious saddlebags on the front-row seatbacks, too. Much of the leatherwork has slightly rough-finished edges, giving it a more workman-like appearance.

Toyota

Meanwhile, Saddleback also provided the accessories for the vehicle. Owners will get a luxury leather overnight bag, along with a tool roll, key glove, small pouch, and a leather case for the owner's manual, too. Just don't let the dealer techs get their oily fingers all over it at your scheduled service intervals.

The truck also features upgraded Fox suspension including a 1.1-inch lift for greater ground clearance. Outside, the special edition model is fitted with a dark chrome grille and side moldings, various blacked-out accent pieces, and a stamped tailgate declaring its limited edition status. The interior bears a label highlighting the truck's 1-of-1,500 status.

On the one hand, Toyota has built a handsome Tundra with improved off-road credentials and a cow-based interior to die for. On the other hand, it would seem a shame to get those beautiful seats dirty by actually using it as a work vehicle. Still, leather is a hard-wearing material, and these Texan trucks may yet end up working hard lives in the Lone Star state and beyond.