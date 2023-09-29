Watch Lamborghini’s Test Driver Fling the 1,001-HP Revuelto Around a Race Track

The Lamborghini Revuelto is the successor to the mighty Aventador. It's also one of the ultimate hybrid supercars on sale today, squeezing just over 1,000 horsepower from its 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 and three electric motors. As you may have guessed, it's probably a lot of fun to drive on the track. Since you or I will never personally find out what that's like, why not watch this video? Come on. It's Friday.

Lamborghini factory driver Andrea Caldarelli is the man behind the wheel in this recent video uploaded to YouTube. He shows off exactly what the latest V12 Lambo is capable of. That's 0-60 in 2.5 seconds, impressive power slides, and extreme acceleration thanks to hybrid all-wheel drive.

The Revuelto is the first mainstream plug-in hybrid Lamborghini. It has two axial flux electric motors at the front wheels and one radial flux located on the eight-speed transmission. With juice from a 3.8-kWh lithium-ion battery, the electric motors send a maximum of 147 horsepower to all four wheels. It has as much as 10 miles of all-electric range, but you can flick the 9,500 RPM V12 on whenever you like, of course.

Lamborghini

Caldarelli is naturally very enthusiastic about the car. Prospective owners are, too. The automaker has said that demand for the car is "incredible," with two years worth of orders already in the pipeline. All of a sudden, the hybrid supercar seems to be picking up some serious steam after the likes of the McLaren P1, Porsche 918, and LaFerrari debuted around a decade ago. Even the Corvette comes in a high-performance hybrid flavor now. And as the auto industry electrifies, many pure ICE performance cars are doubtlessly set down the same path.