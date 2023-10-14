Vicious New 1,500-HP Yenko/SC Chevy Camaro Is One Wild Goodbye

Muscle car fans will know the Yenko/SC name. It’s for the biggest, baddest Camaro that had to get around GM’s rules to get the 427 cubic inch 450-horsepower big block engine. The original 1967 Yenko Camaro’s are the stuff of legend. Now, Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) is making the modern Yenko/SC Camaro with a 1,500 horsepower 7.0-liter V8.

There are three stages to the modern Yenko Camaro. While the 1,500 hp one is the Stage III, you can take two other steps before the full-fat Camaro. The Yenko Stage I is a mere 1,150 hp and 910 lb-ft of torque, the Stage II ups power to 1,200 hp and 1,000 lb-ft, and the Stage III is, once again, 1,500 hp and 1,280 lb-ft, but there’s an important caveat: It only makes that number on race fuel. Stage I and Stage II use a 6.8-liter engine based on the LT1 instead of the 7.0-liter iron block of the Stage III. Oh, and you can pick an automatic or manual transmission with any of the stages.

Specialty Vehicle Engineering

SVE reports no suspension changes to accompany the power increase, and leaves the excellent Camaro 1LE equipment alone. That includes magnetic dampers, GM’s electronic limited-slip differential, performance traction management, heavy-duty cooling, and Recaro seats. Outside, the Yenko/SC gets an appearance package reminiscent of the original Yenko Camaro. A black stripe highlights the main shoulder line of the Camaro and reads “Yenko/SC” on the rear quarter panels. It also gets a unique, raised carbon fiber hood to fit the supercharged engine, and a decent-sized rear wing.

While it isn’t built by GM, SVE has worked closely with the automaker to make specialty cars. Only 50 Stage I and Stage IIs will be built, and 100 Stage IIIs. SVE doesn’t list the price of the Yenko/SC, but I’m sure it won’t be cheap. The cars are available exclusively through dealers in the U.S. and Canada, so if you want a 1,500-horsepower sendoff for the sixth-generation Camaro, this is for you.