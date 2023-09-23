Partially Bulletproof Chevy Suburban With Alleged Secret Service Past Could Be Yours

Have you ever wanted to drive a vehicle with a foreboding, intimidating presence? You could just buy virtually any oversized pickup or SUV on the market today, or you could land yourself this blacked-out 1997 Chevrolet Suburban with a mysterious history.

In its Facebook Marketplace listing all the way from Grass Valley, California, the owner claims this is a very special Suburban that spent a prior life in the Secret Service fleet. On the surface, the truck certainly looks the part, but those claims are difficult to verify. What we can see is that the truck is fitted with plenty of police lights, along with a siren and control panel from Federal Signal. It suggests, but doesn't confirm, that the vehicle did have a law enforcement tenure, at least.

Facebook Marketplace

This stout black Suburban is listed as the heavy-duty 2500 model, bearing the mighty 7.4-liter Vortec V8 engine. The owner tells us the engine comes "with the chip," perhaps hinting at a higher level of tune than standard models, which delivered 290 horsepower. It's paired with GM's venerable 4L80E automatic transmission, with a 14-bolt Positraction differentail at the rear.

The seller also claims the truck is bulletproof, at least on "the doors and roof and top," but not the glass or rear barn doors. We certainly wouldn't test this claim, given the risk of injury or death. It's also difficult to imagine the Secret Service specifying that they're perfectly willing to be shot at from in front and behind, just not the sides. Color us just a little skeptical on this one. Feel free to speculate on the car's past in the comments.

The owner is looking for $10,000 or swaps to part with this imposing vehicle. It's smogged and tagged out to May 2024, too, which adds points in its favor. If you're looking to get in trouble in the next few months for impersonating law enforcement, this truck has the lights and sounds to let you do that. Just think about whether that's actually a good idea before you part with your hard-earned cash.