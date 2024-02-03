Ford EV Drivers Will Get Free Tesla Supercharger Adapters

Farley promised a fast charging adapter for its EV customers in the U.S. and Canada, and he indicated online this week that they’ll be available to order soon. The Ford boss didn’t nail down a date, promising more details are imminent.

“When we announced Ford EVs would get access to Tesla Superchargers, I said we'd send customers a Fast Charging Adapter. I'm pleased to confirm that eligible Mustang Mach-E & F-150 Lightning owners in the U.S. + Canada can reserve a complimentary adapter starting soon,” Farley says via X, formerly Twitter.

Currently, Ford EVs are built with a Combined Charging System 1 (CCS1) inlet. Ford’s plan is to offer access to the Supercharger network to its customers through 2024 via an adapter, then build native ports into their EVs starting next year that don’t require the extra part. Ford EV customers can already charge up at 10,000 public DC fast chargers as part of the company’s 84,000-plus BlueOval Charge Network. The Tesla agreement adds 12,000 Superchargers to the mix across the US and Canada, and Ford says it’s adding about 1,800 public fast chargers to the network this year.

BMW, GM, Nissan, Mini, Jaguar, Toyota, Mazda, Volkswagen, and Rolls-Royce will adopt NACS on their EVs starting in 2025. New Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis models are expected to be equipped with a NACS port this year. It would be ideal if all EVs used the same port standard so that charging is as easy and predictable as plugging in an appliance at home, even when you're out and about.