2027 Range Rover Sport SV Gets Porsche-Like Center Exhaust: Spy Shots

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Land Rover is giving its Range Rover lineup an overhaul, and our spies just captured the first pics of a new center-exit exhaust on this 2027 Range Rover Sport SV prototype. A new outlet may mean a new tune for the already-boisterous, 626-horsepower, 4.4-liter V8 under the hood. Heck, the thing already does 0-60 in about 3.5 seconds. How much power does it really need? “More,” the little brain monster says.

Once upon a time, the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport were more mechanically distinct. With its last redesign, Land Rover blurred the lines a bit. While it stopped short of consolidating the two into a single model range, the Sport and the standard, two-row Range Rover are now separated more by feature content than by physical differences. Both even get an SV variant, like the one seen here. This center exhaust brings to mind one of the Sport SV’s closest competitors, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, which can be optioned similarly.

It’s certainly not the sort of thing you’d expect to see on a workhorse model, but despite making it difficult to hitch up a trailer, performance SUVs have played around with the center-exit look for decades. Even Jeep, which has arguably given us some of the best blue-collar sporty SUVs, defied convention way back in the early aughts with the Grand Cherokee SRT8. Better trailering configurations were made available in later revisions of the high-output Grand Cherokee, but let’s be honest: that was never the point.

Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien

Land Rover’s prototype is still pretty heavily camouflaged, making it difficult to spot any obvious changes that we could attribute to the mid-cycle update. As you can see in the below image (from a 2024 model), many of the front-end details appear to be identical (or close to it).

Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien (Top Left, Top Right) Land Rover (Bottom)

We probably won’t see the new Range Rover models stateside until late 2026 at the earliest, but we should learn at least some details when the European market gets its first look some time later this year or early next, our spies suggest. Stay tuned.

Got a news tip? Let us know at tips@thedrive.com.