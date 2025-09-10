Spied: 2026 Porsche Cayenne Coupe EV Turbo GT Adds Big Aero

The biggest car news and reviews, minus the BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Yet another 2026 Porsche Cayenne Coupe EV prototype has surfaced at the Nurburgring. This time around, we’ve got a new mystery variant, and the key to its identity may lie with another Porsche EV with which we’re already very familiar: the Taycan.

Thus far, Porsche hasn’t strayed too far from its roots when coming up with names for its electric vehicle trims, even (somewhat controversially) porting over the “Turbo” moniker despite the conspicuous absence of anything resembling an actual turbocharger. We saw that on the Taycan, which is appropriate, because the electric sedan’s model breakdown gives us a pretty good idea of what we’re looking at here: a Turbo GT.

We’ve already seen how stupidly fast Porsche’s Cayenne EV prototypes are, so we have no doubt this will be nipping at the heels of the lower (and more slippery) Taycan GT—and probably only just. The prototype Porsche brought to the Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this year ran the course in 31.28 seconds, smashing the previous SUV record by more than four seconds.

To Porsche’s credit, the wing and punched-out rear bumper distract from the Coupe’s Tesla-like body lines. It retains the up-swept belt line that sets the Coupe apart from the standard Cayenne (even on the ICE side). The sawed-off crossover’s looks have always been controversial. It appears this one will be no different.

