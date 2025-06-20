Porsche Is Using AI To Catch EV Battery Problems Before They Happen

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

I’m tired of AI getting shoved into every corner of life in 2025. But, the technology does have uses in cars beyond gimmicks like fake conversational personas. Like sifting through data and identifying trends to optimize an EV battery pack, for example. That’s one of the things Porsche is using AI for, and the automaker recently pulled back the curtain on how it’s implementing machine learning to make its electric cars better.

In a press release from earlier this month, Porsche focuses on two particular aspects of the way it’s using AI to monitor battery health. First, there’s the component of predictive quality assurance, which boils down to making informed insights into how the battery will age, based on data from across the company’s user base. But arguably more valuable than that is the system’s ability to detect anomalies, which can stop a potentially serious battery defect before it starts.

Porsche doesn’t explicitly mention thermal runaway in this release, but that’s where my head goes as I’m reading this. In a thermal runaway, a problem with one cell quickly propagates to others. But there may be signs beforehand that something’s not right, and that’s why it’s especially valuable that Porsche says it can monitor battery health on a cellular level and proactively warn customers, with instructions relayed through the owners’ app.

Porsche recently set a record at Road Atlanta for the fastest lap for a series-production electric car with the Taycan Turbo GT. Porsche

Like anything related to safety in the automotive realm, you hope you never have to encounter a situation like this with your vehicle. But knowing these safeguards are in place certainly offers peace of mind. And this kind of deep learning can be leveraged in other areas, too. State of charge and charging speed, for example, should be intelligently managed for any device that incorporates a lithium-ion battery, from your smartphone to your car, to extend the pack’s lifespan as long as possible.

It’s encouraging that Porsche seems to be using AI not to develop an in-car chatbot that will pretend to care about your problems—or something else nobody’s ever asked for—but to ensure the long-term performance and safety of its products. They sum it up well in this excerpt: “For Porsche, AI is a tool that helps the team to understand complex relationships and take all relevant aspects into account.” Using new tech to better nail the fundamentals is the kind of future we can get behind.

