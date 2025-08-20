Range Rover Velar EV Spied With Weird Aero and Cladding

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The Range Rover Velar embraces the idea of a Land Rover you keep clean, with a relatively low ride height and sleek lines (though it can still play in the dirt). A fully electric variant is in the pipeline, and our spy guy in Germany recently caught its prototype whipping around the Nürburgring.

While the current Velar kind of looks like a regular Range Rover, just squished and swept back a bit, this prototype seems to be a little more visually front-heavy. The hood looks a bit shorter, and the area behind the second-row windows has some angular haunches to it.

On the back, there are very pronounced spoilers above the rear window, split in the middle, plus a smaller spoiler below the window, kind of like a Cayenne Coupe. Heavily pronounced chunks along the sides of the roof, and big protrusions where the cargo area windows would normally be, caught my attention too.

My first thought was that these are just disguise prosthetics to distract us from the car’s true silhouette. But then again, this is the brand that bolted some lunch boxes to the side of the Defender and pushed it to production.

The Defender’s OEM exterior cargo boxes look silly, but have their uses. Land Rover

It could be that the Velar will have some exaggerated, integrated roof rack rails and some kind of funky design feature in the back, similar to the Defender’s optional box. Or maybe it’s just some interesting aero going on in the back to squeeze more electric driving range.

We also get to see what the hatch opening looks like—a big clamshell that should provide a lot of access to the back.

Rumor had it that the Range Rover Velar EV would be a 2026 model, but the 2025 calendar year doesn’t have too many months left in it. So … we’ll see. Meanwhile, take a look at some more angles of the spied Velar prototype and let us know what you think we’re looking at.

