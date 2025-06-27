2027 Jaguar EV Type 00 Spied Near Nurburgring

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The next era of Jaguar is currently being developed before our eyes.

The first of three EVs expected to debut later in 2025 has been spied prowling the public streets surrounding the Nurburgring in Germany. The EV is a large grand tourer and will be the production variant of the Type 00 concept car shown in 2024.

Despite the heavy camouflage, the electric prototype for the production car clearly resembles the Type 00 concept’s design. Unrealistic elements from the concept such as the slit-like lighting appears to be replaced by functional production-intent units.

The mile-long hood will make it to production despite the lack of a gas-powered engine. Jaguar’s toned down the rear end a bit while making the leap from concept to reality with a more tapered, practical, set of lines. It’s unclear at this point whether the production car will have a glass rear window or forego that practical piece of visibility in the name of design like the concept car. A large charging port door can be seen on the driver-side front fender.

Despite the concept having two doors, the production car will be a four-door with frameless windows. Expect seating for four adults, though the back seat may skimp on legroom compared to a Bentley Flying Spur.

Yes, Bentley Flying Spur, and Rolls-Royce Ghost. Those will be the competition when the production iteration of the Type 00 arrives. Jaguar’s rebrand is intended to move the iconic automaker upmarket into a low-volume, high margin status symbol brand. The previous business plan of volume with the XE and E-Pace sedan and crossovers, which were meant to chase after BMW 3-Series and X3 sales, will be a distant memory.

The rebranding has not gone without missteps. The outsourced situation led to reported infighting within the automaker.

The Type 00 will ride on a new platform dubbed Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA). Little is known about the platform outside of the ability to have up to 1,000 horsepower and up to 430 miles of driving range with up to 23-inch wheels. Jaguar has claimed the electrical architecture will be capable of adding up to 200 miles of range in 15 minutes when hooked to a DC fast charger.

Expect the production version of the Type 00 to go on sale in 2026 and cost more than $150,000. An SUV and sedan variant are expected to arrive shortly after.

Got a tip? Drop us a line at tips@thedrive.com