The $72,000 Jeep Wagoneer S Is America’s Electric Range Rover

Jeep’s first full EV is here, and no, it’s not an electric Wrangler. It’s the two-row, five-seat Wagoneer S, a production version of the so-called “American Range Rover” the automaker hinted at with a thinly-veiled concept earlier this year. With 600 horsepower, a price of $71,995 for the fully-loaded Launch Edition, and a range estimate of “more than 300 miles,” Jeep is betting big on this luxury EV, which it plans to build alongside the Compass at its Toluca Assembly Plant in Mexico.

Jeep relaunched “Wagoneer” as a sub-brand two short years ago. Now it’s dead, and the STLA Large-based Wagoneer S will be branded and sold as a Jeep, probably because launching sub-brands without a dedicated dealer network is hard. Just ask Edsel and Sterling—wait, never mind.

Jeep Wagoneer S Exterior

Jeep

In any case, the Wagoneer S will be quick, accelerating from zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds thanks to its 617 lb-ft of electric torque. Charging times should be equally brisk—Jeep promises a recharge of the 100-kwH battery pack from 20-80% in 23 minutes. That’s a charge speed of about 158 kW, assuming you’re at a DC fast charger that can match those speeds.

Since it’s a Jeep, four-wheel drive is standard, along with three electric motors Jeep calls EDMs, for electric drive modules. They combine the electric motor, direct-drive gearing, and power electronics into one unit, and the front EDMs can automatically disengage the front wheels during light loads and highway cruising. So, on the highway, the Wagoneer S is essentially a rear-wheel-drive vehicle.

Jeep

Aesthetically, the Wagoneer S is a mix of Grand Cherokee and Range Rover Velar, with hints of Fisker Ocean in its side profile. The front end is recognizable as a Jeep thanks to the seven-slot grille, but the rest of it? I don’t know. It’s not bad, just kind of anonymous in a world of blobby electric crossovers, and the grayscale colors in most of the press photos don’t help.

My favorite angle is the rear three-quarter view, where a full-width wing sticks straight pack as the roofline ducks down, creating a lovely open space. Chief Design Officer Ralph Gilles says it’s functional, too, contributing to the SUV’s slippery 0.29 drag coefficient. I also like the character crease that touches the taillight bar on the rear quarter panel, dividing the side of the car from the rear and giving the back end some attitude.

Jeep Wagoneer S Interior

Inside, 45 inches of dashboard screen real estate take center stage, including a 12.3-inch digital center display running Stellantis’ Uconnect 5 system and a 10-inch heads-up display. The screens are accented by mood lighting and physical knobs for volume and track selection. Steering wheel buttons handle audio and cruise control and a rotary dial selects gears, but climate control lives behind a dedicated touchscreen as in other Uconnect 5 cars. Jeep promises over-the-air updates will “continue to evolve” the Wagoneer S’ cockpit. The sound system is worthy of mention, as it’s a 19-speaker, 1200-watt McIntosh setup designed exclusively for this application.

The Wagoneer S Launch Edition weighs 5,667 pounds and can tow up to 3,400 pounds. Jeep touts its brand-exclusive Selec-Terrain traction control system, which here offers selectable Sport, Eco, Snow, and Sand modes in addition to an everyday “Auto” mode. Approach, breakover, and departure angles are 19.2, 14.0, and 23.4 inches, respectively—fine for something like a BMW X5, but hardly comparable to a Land Rover Defender or Mercedes G-Class.

Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk

Maddox Kay

Answering the question of off-road credibility, Jeep also showed off a Wagoneer S Trailhawk concept with unique front and rear fascias, cladding, a roof rack, and a three-inch lift (one inch from all-terrain tires and a further two from lifted suspension). Gilles emphasized that it’s just a concept at this point, inspired by Jeep’s Easter Safari builds, but judging by market trends I’d be shocked if they didn’t sell it in some capacity.

The 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition will go on sale in the U.S. and Canada this fall at a starting price of $71,995. By making its first EV a luxury crossover instead of a Wrangler, Jeep is making a statement. If future trims can offer similar amenities and performance at a lower price point, it might be a winning move.