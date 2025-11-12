Spied: This Is BMW’s First Electric M Car

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

In case you hadn’t heard, the new iX3 is a huge deal for BMW. When I wrote about its unveiling a few months back, I went as far as calling it “the blueprint for BMW’s future.” I still believe that’s accurate, given its role as the first Neue Klasse car that debuts not only new features but also an altogether new approach to building cars for the brand. That on its own might not be enough to excite the driving enthusiasts among us, but perhaps this iX3 M spied testing will be.

Even though I’m pretty sure I just heard someone in the audience say “nah,” let’s take a look at the car and then decide how we feel. First off, it was testing at the Nurburgring, so that’s something. What catches my eye first from the side-view is those big ol’ drilled brake rotors behind the five-spoke wheels. Speaking of, I quite like the simplicity of those rollers shod in wide Michelin Pilot Sport S rubber; they’re a little large, but such is to be expected. Regardless of my preference, a big part of me doubts we’ll see those reach production.

You can spy some camouflaged air vents on the hood, which I’m curious to know more about since this thing… doesn’t have an engine. In the normal, non-M iX3, there’s just a frunk under there. Perhaps they’ll play a part in cooling the front electric motor, along with those dual cutouts on the lower fascia.

Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien

The rear bumper is all chiseled and sporty, though from what I can see, there’s no funky diffuser. I imagine BMW will try a few things to make the iX3 M more aerodynamic and such. At the end of the day, however, it’s still a crossover, and I doubt anybody who buys one will take it to the Nurburgring themselves. There’s also a fair chance they won’t know what you’re talking about when you bring up its “Heart of Joy” supercomputer; fortunately, you can point them to this here blog post.

Lastly, there’s no indication of how much power the battery-powered M could make. The standard iX3 50 xDrive cranks out 470 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque, so it’s safe to expect a fair amount more than that. Previous reports claim that the Neue Klasse architecture can support as much as 700 hp for the next-gen M3, but that’s far from official, and there’s no telling if this car would be treated to the same amount of twist.

We’ll be waiting a while before this vehicle sees launch day, as it’s projected to land in 2026 at the earliest.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact us directly: caleb@thedrive.com