Spied: 2027 BMW iX4 Proves Four-Door Coupe SUV EVs Are Coming

Turns out the electric era won’t spell the death of what automakers try to pass off as “coupes” with four doors, fast rooflines, less practicality, SUV-like ride height, and a higher price tag.

Spied for the first time, the 2027 BMW iX4 proves this to be true likely much to the chagrin of fans and enthusiasts. What is the iX4? Think what the gas-powered X4 is to the X3 and this will be like that, but to the iX3.

With the iX3 landing in Europe soon and America next, the iX4 seems to be right around the corner with a debut likely next year. The prototypes spotted on the roads of Munich already have production-ready lighting and body panels underneath the light camouflage.

The iX4 sticks to the formula. The face is similar to that of the iX3 with the Neue Klasse design language. That means narrow, tall, vertical kidney grilles and slim, horizontal LED headlights. The entire design language is smoother and more flowing than today’s X4. Large alloy wheels, likely 21-inchers, fill the wells and are wrapped in Pirelli PZero tires.

The defining characteristic that sets the iX4 apart from the iX3 is the roofline. The fast rake into the rear hatch is supposed to give the new model a sportier look. It undoubtedly will make the fastback model slipperier and thus more efficient. Expect the iX4 to have a little more range than the iX3 due to that roofline and the laws of physics.

But while it might go further, it’ll undoubtedly be less practical than its more upright sibling. Rear seat headroom will be less ideal for 6-footers, and cargo area will decrease.

The iX4 will share the iX3’s powertrain. That translates to a 50 xDrive model that has 470 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque from two electric motors powering all four wheels. A power split of 49:51 should deliver dynamics enthusiasts will appreciate. A battery pack with a usable 108.7 kWh will feed the system through an 800-volt electrical architecture. The setup will enable fast charging of up to 231 miles in just 10 minutes on a 350-kW charger. While official U.S. EPA range ratings aren’t out yet, expect well over 300 miles of range and possibly about 400 miles per charge. A hotter iX3 M was just spotted yesterday for the first time, which can only mean a hotter iX4 M is in the cards too, which will share its powertrain with the electric M3, just like the iX3 M.

Pricing and lineup wise, the iX4 is set to sit between the iX3 and the X5 in BMW showrooms. Expect a premium on the iX3’s price despite the compromised packaging in the name of “beauty.”

