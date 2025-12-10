Spot the Subtle Differences Between the 2027 BMW 3 Series ICE and i3 EV: Spy Shots

Get Spyglass: The insider hookup, in your inbox Your exclusive look at future cars and secret prototypes, straight from our spy photographer. Email address Sign Up Thank you!

The debut of the next-generation BMW 3 Series inches closer by the day, and thanks to our spies in Germany, we have some fresh pics of the all-electric i3 to compare with the gas-burner. From what we can see here, BMW remains committed to a unified aesthetic across the “3” brands, downplaying any underlying differences

While some of its early electrified models embraced a futuristic design aesthetic, BMW has kept its electric sedan designs a bit more penned in. The all-electric i4 could easily be mistaken for its ICE cousin, and it looks like that trend will continue as BMW phases its Neue Klasse architecture in across its full lineup. We’ve seen the company take a similar tack with the new X3 and iX3 as well—and to our delight, the new iX3 drives pretty darn nicely, too.

The top and bottom galleries here depict the i3 EV and standard 3 Series ICE, respectively; the middle gallery includes some details of the i3’s interior and exterior, along with a comparison showing the few subtle differences between the gasoline- and battery-powered models.

Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien

If you compare the two, you might notice that the electric i3 looks like it’s a smidge taller. You’re not crazy; what you’re seeing is real. If you look at the comparison image in the gallery below, you’ll see that the rear portion of the greenhouse is actually slightly different, remaining more upright before tapering at a slightly sharper angle than the ICE car’s. As a result, the rear door and window configurations are completely different.

Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien

Even with everything pointed out, the differences are still pretty small, but the taller rear roof and consequently higher shoulder line become a bit more obvious in 3/4 views, especially from the front. Fortunately, there’s another obvious difference: the gas cap and charging port no longer occupy the same real estate. Presumably, this accommodates a PHEV option (gas AND charge port side-by-side) without any further modifications to the platform.

Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien

Between the rearward location of the charging port and the kinked rear window divider, you’ll easily be able to spot the i3 electric from a distance—assuming of course, you remember which is which.

