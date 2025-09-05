2026 BMW iX3 Revealed: Meet the Blueprint for BMW’s Future

The biggest car news and reviews, minus the BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Like you, dear reader, I get tired of hearing about car companies reinventing themselves. The new thing is always labeled as the next best thing, though it so rarely is in practice. But what’s going on at BMW with its upcoming Neue Klasse line is more than a marketing exercise. It kicks off with this, the 2026 BMW iX3. And even though the company chose an SUV to lead the way, it looks to genuinely mark a new era.

I figure we should talk about the new face first. It’s familiar if you’ve been paying attention to BMW’s Neue Klasse concepts—this car has been in the works for a minute—but it’s new if you simply stopped caring about new Bimmers after the G80 M3’s gaping maw. The signature kidney grilles are still proudly displayed up front, but they’re situated higher up. Thankfully, they stop short of jutting into the lower bumper section, creating a look that’s still uniquely BMW without being offensive. I almost forgot what that was like after the XM.

BMW

There are plenty of sharp angles out back, as everything draws focus to the trunk’s tightly cinched beltline and the wide taillights just above it. Usually, cars only have a face at the front, but the iX3 pictured here also has one at the back. Look at it long enough and maybe you’ll see the spoiler-as-short-brimmed-cap that I do.

You can expect this design language to carry over to other BMW Neue Klasse cars, sedans included, because it represents all that’s underneath it. BMW insists that the leap to Neue Klasse technologies is like skipping an entire development generation, and it wants you to know that’s what you’re looking at. So, let’s get into it.

BMW boasts that the iX3 and follow-up models like it offer a top-class driving experience thanks to four distinct superbrains making up a “zonal electronics architecture.” If you come from the world of BMWs where the most complicated job is tuning the ITBs, then that might sound like nonsense to you. I’ll try to make sense of it: a quartet of high-performance computers handles driving dynamics, automated driving, in-vehicle entertainment, and comfort-enhancing functions like HVAC, respectively. Each superbrain touts 20 times more processing power than the current-gen vehicles, though interestingly, this allows for a radically simplified wiring harness that’s shorter by 656 yards (or 600 meters, if you’re outside the U.S.).

BMW

Since you’re reading about this car on an enthusiast site, you probably care most about the aforementioned driving dynamics. The top-line specs for the model that BMW’s showcasing today, the iX3 50 xDrive, are 470 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque from two electric motors, one on each axle—but that’s not really what makes this SUV special. That would be the Heart of Joy: a singular superbrain that manages the drive system, brakes, charging, energy recuperation, and steering, which the automaker insists will result in handling behavior that’s super accurate to your inputs. It doesn’t just use snazzy software to corner well or brake smoothly—although that is part of it—but it should also be a fundamentally better driver due to its “reduced” makeup.

What I mean by that is the car’s systems are intentionally focused (remember the wiring harness and how the approach helped there) for lighter weight and better distribution of said heft. The new iX3 apparently achieves a 49:51 split, which is obviously important for what BMW is calling Sheer Driving Pleasure. That mantra is what led the engineers to make purposeful decisions, such as increasing caster offset on the front end while incorporating firmer rubber mounts for more steering feel.

It’s hard to comprehend how this will translate in the real world, but there’s no arguing that this is the most important new BMW in years. It’s a total technological and aesthetic shift.

BMW

The lithium-ion battery cells are cylindrical, offering improved energy density by 20 percent. They’re smaller and situated low in the floor, which ought to help the iX3’s center of gravity. BMW also designed all battery and drive components for 800 volts, which is far better for drivetrain performance and charging speeds. Heck, this bad boy can apparently regain 231 miles of range in as little as 10 minutes. And I’ve somehow gotten this far without mentioning the 500-mile total range, which will be somewhat lower once it’s tested in the U.S. because we don’t use Europe’s WLTP cycle. Bidirectional charging also turns the iX3 into a rolling power bank.

Finally, and arguably most importantly for the vast swaths of drivers wanting a sleek daily, the iX3 ushers in a new generation of BMW user interface and user experience. BMW Operating System X runs through four key elements: BMW Panoramic Vision (practically a widescreen display in the driver’s line of sight), the central display, a “shy-tech” multi-function steering wheel, and a 3D Head-Up Display. The car uses all of these channels to communicate information to drivers and passengers alike, and over time, it will introduce large language model (LLM) tech for natural voice interaction.

The only way I know to describe that 17.9-inch center screen is by calling it a parallelogram. Casting a wide net, I know, but just look at it:

BMW

And as for the steering wheel, “shy-tech” apparently means that light-up buttons indicate what functions are available at what times. These buttons provide haptic feedback, which, as we all know, has never been a problem before in cars. Nope. Never. Still, BMW says users won’t have to look away from the road to control them as driving assistance functions will be located on the left side of the steering wheel, while infotainment and communication features will go on the right. There are also haptic controls for the windshield wipers, blinkers, exterior mirrors, gear selector, and defroster.

I know what you’re thinking; this is a lot to take in. You’re right. And you’re justified in voicing concerns, given that this is so vastly different from the BMW that any of us grew up with. I have my doubts, but like I said from the get-go, this isn’t a half-baked attempt at something fresh. It’s the future direction of a major automaker that means a lot to millions of people. BMW is implementing many of these changes, including the Neue Klasse technologies at the heart of the iX3, in 40 new models between now and 2027.

Needless to say, it’s a big bet. Let’s hope it pays off.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com