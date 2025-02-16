BMW Is Testing a Supercomputer in This Wild Prototype to Make EVs More Fun

To show that love of the ultimate driving machine is forever and not relegated to selling merchandise or holiday cards, BMW has unveiled something it calls the Heart of Joy—a little black box full of unlimited driving passion. And if Cupid’s arrow hits its target, electric vehicles might be fun to drive someday. Genuinely.

Developed for its upcoming generation of Neue Klasse vehicles, the Heart of Joy is a control unit that processes vehicle information at 10 times the speed of the systems it replaces. The new technology management system handles the drivetrain, brakes, charging, regeneration, and steering, but does so in conjunction with the BMW Dynamic Performance Control software. The result is “a whole new level of speed and precision,” claims BMW.

EVs are known for their instant torque and high power. Fast specs for fast fun—on paper. At the heart of the matter (sorry, I couldn’t help myself) is the reality that the driving experience created is now one of disconnect, thanks mainly to the computer-driven, AI-based tech that embodies EVs. Oh, and that overwhelming silence.

Sure, automakers can add more batteries and motors for exorbitant amounts of power (who would’ve thunk a 641-hp Kia would ever be a thing?), and enthusiasts will praise that power. But they’ll also simultaneously hate faked engine and exhaust sounds as much as they do heavy, unemotional steering feel.

BMW, for its part, doesn’t want to befall that fate. The unemotional part.

To show off how quickly the Heart of Joy can circulate all of the vehicle’s dynamism goodness, the automaker created the BMW Vision Driving Experience, or VDX. Keep in mind that this Vision Vehicle is a one-off prototype built strictly for the development and testing of its new supercomputer, so don’t read too much into what the donor vehicle is or even its design elements.

BMW

Developed in-house, the VDX is about restoring driving excitement, especially in EVs. And the BMW prototype has some crazy tech, with each one given a proper shakedown during endurance testing at the BMW Performance Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The resulting spec sheet lists increases on every level.

Think 25% more efficiency thanks to smart braking and energy recuperation. The new system also requires fewer control inputs during dynamic driving and cornering, leading to smoother and more precise handling. As a visual cue to how the Heart of Joy was working, the prototype’s wheels changed colors: green for acceleration, blue for energy recovery, and orange for friction braking. Cute.

However, BMW also describes the experience as “a harmonious and noiseless driving feeling.” Uh, that hurts to hear. But maybe the Vision Vehicle’s 13,269 pound-feet of torque will cause enough tire squeal to get one’s blood flowing. No other performance numbers were released because, again, the VDX was built solely to test how much load its new core could take. Hence, the wild torque number (a figure unlikely to go into production either). So, if the control system can handle that amount of push and shove, a daily drive won’t even break a sweat. And that translates to quicker (like milliseconds quicker) response times for whatever a BMW is asked to do.

BMW says the Heart of Joy is just one of four new “superbrains” that will power future Bimmers. The other three will manage automated driving, infotainment, and everyday basics like climate control and lighting. Whatever your thoughts on EVs, at least BMW is trying something different that, for once, isn’t design-related. Deep down, the Bavarian badge represents nuance and character, and BMW has no plans to deviate from that regardless of powertrain.