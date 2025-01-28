2026 BMW iX Brings More Range and Cheaper Base Price But Still Looks Like That

For 2026, BMW is giving its iX electric crossover a mid-cycle refresh with more power, more range, slightly tweaked styling, and a new, less expensive base model for the U.S. market.

The first things you’ll notice are headlights and grilles with different details (look at those diagonal grille slats) and more of the body is now painted body color, making it look like even more of a naked mole-rat when it’s in that skin-like shade of beige. But if you didn’t enjoy the iX’s styling already, I don’t suspect you’ll like the 2026 model much better.

That new, less expensive base trim is called the xDrive45 and uses two electric motors to make 402 horsepower, go from zero to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds, and offer a range of 312 miles from its 100.1-kWh battery. One rung up, the xDrive60 is good for 536 hp (20 more than the xDrive50 it replaces), a 4.4-second 0-60 time, and 340 miles using a 113.4-kWh pack. The top M70 xDrive makes 650 hp (40 more than the old M60), 811 lb-ft of torque when using launch control, and can go 302 miles on a charge on its 112.8-kWh battery. That one hits 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and has a top speed of 155 mph.

Recalibrated suspension, damping, and chassis control compensate for the power bumps and change in weight balance. With the optional tow hitch, all models can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

The new iX is improved under the skin with a retuned drive system and optimized electronics. Most significantly, this car features silicon carbide semiconductor components, a BMW EV first, for improved energy conversion in the drivetrain. Silicon carbide is more efficient, more powerful, and more resistant to temperature than regular silicon semiconductors. This change in material has resulted in about 10% better range when combined with other enhancements like fine-tuned wheel bearings and tires as well as a new battery management system.

Adaptive recuperation uses the nav system to take into account traffic and route conditions to smartly determine how much regen to dole out at any given moment. And there’s a new heat pump function that can help warm up the interior and precondition the battery.

Inside, new M seats with better lateral support are available, as is a Climate Comfort Package that heats a bunch of surfaces including the glove compartment. There’s also a pano roof with electrochromatic shading and up to 30 Bowers & Wilkins speakers.

The 2026 BMW iX starts at $76,325 for the base xDrive45 model while the xDrive60 starts at $89,675 and the M70 starts at $112,675. Deliveries are expected to begin in Q2 2025.

2026 BMW iX Basic Specs xDrive45 xDrive60 M70 xDrive Base Price $76,325 $89,675 $112,675 Range 312 miles 340 miles 302 miles Horsepower 402 536 570

650 with Launch Control Torque 516 lb-ft 564 lb-ft 749 lb-ft

811 lb-ft with Launch Control 0-60 mph 4.9 seconds 4.4 seconds 3.6 seconds Battery Size 100.1 kWh 113.4 kWh 112.8 kWh Max Charging Rate 175 kW 195 kW 195 kW

