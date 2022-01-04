2023 BMW iX M60: 610 HP From a 111.5-kWh Battery for $106K

All that weight is suspended by double-wishbone front and five-link rear suspension, both of which are sprung on adaptive air with electronic shock absorbers. Both alter stiffness individually at each corner to maintain 8.8 inches of ground clearance, though they can also raise or lower the iX automatically or manually as needed. All of it interfaces with the tarmac through 21-inch wheels wrapped in all-season tires, or optionally, 22s with high-performance summer rubber.
Standard tech is generous throughout the rest of the vehicle with laser high beams, parking assists, adaptive cruise control, and various advanced driver-assistance systems that, with a strong sensor suite, may gain functions over time. Inside, four-zone climate control complements seats upholstered in real or synthetic leather that offer heating and ventilation up front. There's wireless device charging, a panoramic LED "sky lounge" roof, voice and gesture control, and a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround-sound stereo that showcases the driving tones of the various drive modes. Each was designed by the aforementioned Herr Zimmer, who sampled a variety of sources, such as classical instruments, a woman's voice, and the vibrations of a guitar string rubbed with a glass cylinder.