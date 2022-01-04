2023 BMW iX M60: 610 HP From a 111.5-kWh Battery for $106K

Electric cars like the i4 won't ever be BMW's bread and butter, not with SUVs being as popular as they are. BMW needs something a bit bigger if it wants to cut itself a significant slice of the performance EV market, and this June, it'll take its stab with the 2023 BMW iX M60. It's an X5-sized electric performance crossover with 610 horsepower, unabashed femme vibes, and a soundtrack by famed composer Hans Zimmer.

The iX M60 derives power from a duo of M-specific, rare earth mineral-free motors—one per axle—that most of the time produce a combined 532 horsepower and 749 pound-feet of torque. With launch control active, though, they'll lay down 610 and 811 respectively, flinging the iX M60 from standstill to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, and on to a limited top speed of 130. Summer tires can push that to 155, if you want.