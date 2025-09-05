The 2026 BMW iX3 Introduces ‘The Joy of Stopping’ but Barely Uses Brakes

The biggest car news and reviews, minus the BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The 2026 BMW iX3 finally bowed today, officially releasing the brand’s long-teased Neue Klasse design style and architecture into the wild. Like most fully electric vehicles, the new iX3 uses regenerative braking to simultaneously slow the car and charge the battery. But while it also has traditional pad-and-rotor friction brakes, according to BMW’s people, a typical iX3 driver will almost never use them. At a tech presentation about the car at BMW facilities in Munich, the iX3’s developers explained what they meant by “the joy of stopping.”

While the iX3 is obviously not made for track use, it’s still being pitched as a performance driving instrument—it is a BMW, after all. Christian Thalmeier, a BMW Group driving experience development expert, described some of the attributes the company was going for: Precise steering, palpable agility, confidence-inspiring stability, you know, all the aspects you want in a decent-driving car. But he also spent some time talking about regenerative braking, or “recuperation” as he called it, and how it’s not just important for efficiency, it’s also a big part of the car’s character.

The BMW iX3 will help drivers feel “the joy of stopping,” as the company’s people put it, along with the joy of driving. The vehicle’s new brake programming virtually eliminates friction brake usage—the pads and rotors will only be used in emergencies or intense high-performance driving. With most stopping done via controlled regen, exceptionally smooth stops and transitions should become the norm.

BMW

To put some numbers on it, The Drive and other gathered media were told that these cars would do “90% to 98%” of their day-to-day braking using regen rather than regular brakes. That’s still a little abstract, but some of these cars are expected to go their entire service life on a single set of pads and rotors. Meanwhile, the iX3 is promising “the smoothest stops in the history of BMW.”

“…the next aim [after optimizing sporty driving dynamics] was to increase the efficiency … what does it mean concerning driving dynamics? It means recuperation,” explained Thalmeier. He went on to explain how, if you can make an EV feel light and agile, you can make it brake smoothly, because both aspects come back to specific and exact management of the electric motors.

“…It’s about the precise controlling of electric engines … for example, when you’re gentle on the brake pedal and the car comes [to] a stop, and … the passenger won’t look out of the windshield. They won’t feel that the car comes [to] stop because it’s so soft. Because we only use the electric engines for stopping. No friction brake. Friction brake is always a stick-slip effect, and therefore, it is like you can hear it. You can feel it is a little jerk. We don’t have any jerk. Every customer will feel this.”

BMW

Unlike previous systems, where different driving modes used different braking methods (friction vs. electric), the new system will always use the electric motors for reducing speeds first. This should provide a consistent feeling for the driver in every stopping situation. BMW’s people are adamant that this aspect of the iX3’s electric motor management will make anyone behind the wheel feel like a better driver without necessarily knowing exactly why.

If BMW really has figured out how to push power to, and pull it from, each individual wheel for everything from canyon carving to daily driving, it might prove to be an even more enjoyable EV driving experience than fake shifters or funky space noises.

Got a tip? Drop us a line at tips@thedrive.com.