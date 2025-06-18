2028 BMW X7 Spied Lacking Futuristic Design

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Prototypes for the next-generation BMW X7 have been spotted testing on public roads, and what can be seen leads to some confusion.

Expected to enter production in the second half of 2027, the 2028 BMW X7 will mark the model’s second generation when it arrives. Prototypes spied on public roads point to an evolutionary design, which is a departure from previous statements from the automaker’s executive team.

The prototype’s body panels, while covered in camouflage, appear to be production intent with a softer shoulder line than today’s X7. The greenhouse and wheelbase appear to be slightly longer indicating the X7 will grow in size, but this could be a hallucination.

While the front and rear ends lack production lighting, what can be seen seems to be an updated version of today’s split-headlight arrangement with horizontal taillights. The grille size appears to remain in check and might not grow larger. But the entire design doesn’t appear to mimic the upcoming Neue Klasse language, which BMW has stated every upcoming model will adopt. It’s possible the X7 is too far along in development to adopt the Neue Klasse design and will wait for the mid-cycle refresh, but the upcoming X5 has been spotted sporting the EV-like design elements.

We’ll get a closer look at whether the X7 will fall in-line with the Neue Klasse lineup or stray on its own current path as prototypes shed camouflage and production lighting elements are added as development continues.

The next-gen X7 will ride on an updated iteration of the CLAR platform, which the current X7 rides on and shares with the X5. The platform is designed to accommodate gas, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric powertrains as seen in the 5-Series and 7-Series, both of which offer gas, hybrid, and electric powertrains. Prototypes spotted on the road feature an exhaust system with quad tips bookending the rear bumper.

BMW builds the X7 in the U.S. at its plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The 2028 BMW X7 will continue to be a U.S.-made vehicle when it enters production in 2027.