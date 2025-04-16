2026 Subaru Trailseeker: An Electric Adventure SUV That Goes 260 Miles

Sign up for The Drive Daily Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

It’s not every day we have a new car nameplate to learn but Japan’s most outdoorsy automaker just gave us one with the 2026 Subaru Trailseeker. It’s essentially a big Solterra, using similar styling and similar, Toyota-derived innards.

Here are the key facts and specs to know: The Trailseeker is six inches longer and almost an inch taller than the Solterra. It uses two electric motors delivering symmetrical all-wheel drive and 375 horsepower. A 72.7-kilowatt-hour battery is good for 260 miles of Subaru-quoted range, a NACS port is standard, it can charge at speeds of up to 150 kW, and there’s an available 120-volt outlet to charge your camping supplies.

Subaru

Zero to 60 mph happens in 4.3 seconds and the vehicle can tow up to 3,500 pounds, but Subaru people will likely be more interested in the 8.3 inches of ground clearance, X-Mode with Snow/Dirt, Deep Snow/Mud Modes, Grip Control, and Downhill Assist Control. Subaru also specifically wanted us to let you know that the suspension and AWD system were developed in-house.

What definitely was not developed in-house, however, is the 14-inch touchscreen—the biggest to ever come in a Subaru—that’s the exact same unit as the one found in modern Lexus products, and, not-so-coincidentally, the just-updated 2026 Solterra. The pre-facelift Solterra used the similar-but-different infotainment system also seen in more basic Toyotas.

Subaru

That screen can run wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and sits above two wireless phone chargers. There are two USB-C ports in the rear to keep those passengers occupied, too. EyeSight ADAS is standard equipment.

The 2026 Subaru Trailseeker is scheduled to go on sale next year but is on display at the New York International Auto Show kicking off this weekend. Pricing hasn’t been announced, but we know it will be assembled in Japan.

Subaru

