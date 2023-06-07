The Volvo EX30 Cross Country Is an Off-Road EV You Might Be Able to Afford

The 2025 Volvo EX30 looks like it'll be a respectable little electric SUV with a 275-mile range at a (relatively) reasonable price just above $36,000. While it'll get a dual-motor performance version, its most interesting variant will be the EX30 Cross Country, which might become the cheapest off-roadable EV on the market.

The Volvo EX30 Cross Country will be defined by tweaks that make it sound equivalent to a Subaru Wilderness model. It'll get increased ground clearance and skid plates on the front, sides, and rear of its underbody. Standard wheels will be 19 inches, though Volvo will offer 18-inchers with special tires developed just for the EX30 Cross Country. They'll probably be all-terrains with EV-optimized compounds, much like the Pirelli Scorpions offered on the Rivian R1T.

Volvo EX30 Cross Country. Volvo

There'll also be special styling touches, like black paneling on the bumpers and a small Swedish flag on the hood. This is all we know about the EX30 Cross Country so far, as Volvo hasn't specified its tire size or ground clearance yet. Because of its short wheelbase and overhangs, though, it should have good approach, departure, and breakover angles. It also could be available with the roof rack we see here, though that might end up being a concept-only feature.

It's also unclear how much more the Cross Country will cost compared to the base EX30, though it may well be the cheapest off-road EV when it arrives. Its nearest competitor will likely be the Jeep Recon, which seems to be less refined but more capable than the Volvo—potentially at a higher price. Both are expected to be much more affordable than something like a Rivian R1S and are expected to be available in 2024. That's when Volvo will open orders for the EX30 Cross Country, and when it expects to commence production.

Sounds like it's about time for a Subaru Solterra Wilderness, then. Or better yet, that Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Ralliart. One thing's for sure, we're about to have a lot more exciting options for electrified off-roaders.

Volvo EX30 Cross Country. Volvo