Spied: This Is What the New 2027 BMW 7 Series Will Look Like

BMW has been hard at work updating its lineup to better match the aesthetics of its forthcoming Neue Klasse models. Judging by the photos our spies sent us, the 7 Series has entered the queue. This prototype spotted on public roads is still wearing quite a bit of vinyl, but we have a pretty good idea of what is going on underneath.

This is just a nip-and-tuck style update for BMW’s big sedan, so don’t expect anything crazy to happen under the hood. Small power bumps here and there are likely, but the majority of the changes will be stylistic, with an emphasis on the fascia, rear bumper and lighting elements. Unsurprisingly, those are the elements covered here.

Despite the camo, a few items stand out. For starters, the tiered lighting setup appears as though it will carry over. We can see LEDs glimmering through the translucent strips of vinyl applied to the bumper just below the hood line. They appear to be continuous strips, rather than the split design of the current setup.

But the one thing we’re really interested in seeing—the grille—remains pretty effectively disguised. Although we can tell that its new treatment won’t end up looking as wide or narrow as what has been previewed by prototypes of the new 3 Series, we’re expecting a fairly significant revision. Full-width kidneys? Perhaps unlikely. But it should depart at least somewhat from the upright look of the current car; perhaps something in the middle, as we’ve seen hints of from prototypes of the redesigned X5.

