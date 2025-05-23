Here’s What the 2026 BMW M2 CS Looks Like, Ducktail Spoiler and All

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

If you’ve been chomping at the bit for a first look at the 2026 BMW M2 CS, well, feast your eyes. BMW won’t release official details of its new sporty compact coupe until next week, but BMW unveiled it to the public at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2025 at Lake Como on Friday.

The CS is the harder-core step-up model for drivers who want a bit more performance and aggression than you get with a standard M car. The last M2 CS, for example, packed 40 additional horsepower over the standard 2020 M2, giving us high hopes for what we’ll see from this update. This time around, the base 2025 M2 is already packing a healthy 473 hp (up from the 453 it offered at launch), so a similar lift would result an output north of 500 hp.

One thing is for sure, performance aside, it’ll be a far more street-worthy offering than the M2 Racing we saw earlier this year. That model focuses more on reducing weight and improving on-track durability, where the M2 CS (note the absence of an “L” there for “lightweight”) is more of an on-road bruiser.

Apart from that chunky ducktail spoiler, the M2’s exterior also grows a set of racy-looking mesh wheels finished in what looks like a light bronze. The basic induction setup looks similar in the front, though the outboard lower bumper intakes appear to be configured at least somewhat differently, likely for improved airflow over critical components.

Inside, we see the requisite “CS” embroidery/embossment on the center console and door card, along with BMW’s signature M colors adorning the wildly sculpted front buckets. As for the rest? We’ll have to wait until next Wednesday (May 28th) to find out. Stay tuned.

