BMW Promises a New Halo Car Will Arrive at the ‘Right Time’

Car enthusiasts enjoy lamenting about vehicles that once were and vehicles that never will be, but should. Regarding the latter, apparently, Bimmer fans are all about putting their money where their mouth is because a new report says BMW is not only open to building more limited-run vehicles, but a true series production “dream car.” The Skytop Concept is just the beginning.

A quick refresher: At last year’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, BMW unveiled the Skytop Concept, a stunning targa-top convertible. As far as concepts go, this one was so clean, so production-ready, that, at the time, BMW Design boss Adrian van Hooydonk teased, “We’re not sure whether we’re going to make it. But we could…”

Oh, they were totally sure they were going to make it. The Skytop Concept evoked such strong demand that, just five months later, BMW confirmed that the concept car would go into production. Of course, the announcement also included news that all 50 units, priced at about $500,000 each, were already accounted for.

Nevertheless, it was a sign that maybe BMW should do this more often—and possibly include a future halo vehicle for the BMW M brand.

“[Halo models] have that positive spillover effect on the brand and on the product portfolio,” Sylvia Neubauer told Auto Express. As BMW M’s Vice President of Customer, Brand, and Sales, Neubauer noted that halo vehicles are developed as much for the customer as they are for admirers. “You’re making a certain customer group very, very happy with these dream cars. Even those that cannot afford the car, they admire the brand. This will be part of our future road map as well.”

The BMW Skytop Concept, which ultimately entered limited-run production. Based broadly on the BMW M8, only 50 were produced, and each reportedly sold for around half a million dollars. BMW

Neubauer reportedly noted to the publication that the market in which the Porsche 911 competes is “interesting,” but also that it’d be a challenge to pull away Porsche loyalists from their cars. More broadly, though, it appears the masterminds at M have a vision for a future flagship.

“You can trust us, we are working on it internally to make that happen one day,” Neubauer said. “Are we dreaming of dream cars, and is BMW M a very entrepreneurial company where you can really make things happen? Yes, let’s wait for the right time.”

At least we won’t have to wait long for a peek at the future; BMW Group will return to northern Italy next month with something new. Actually, make that “something,” plural. “[BMW’s] strategy is to have a series of small-series additions that we offer to the markets,” said Neubauer. “There will be something coming at Villa d’Este this year, and probably some future small-series editions with the ‘M’ designation.”

Will this year’s concept(s) be as dreamy as the BMW Skytop? Will there be a sneak peek of a forthcoming halo M car, similar to the indelible M1? After all, BMW was working on an M1-inspired supercar before, one that was within a year of being finalized before cancellation.

Neubauer said that the production of limited-run, exclusive cars will “definitely” lead to a bespoke BMW M vehicle someday. There is little doubt that halo cars make a brand that much more desirable.

