The Gorgeous BMW Skytop Concept Could Easily Become a Reality

BMW doesn't have the finest track record of putting its concept cars into production. The 328 Hommage, M1 Hommage, and the Nazca C2 are just a few that have broken fans' hearts over the years. Even some that BMW has had a relatively easy case for making, like the Z4 Concept Touring Coupe and the Vision M Next (I'm especially bitter about that one), were explored only to get canceled. So, forgive me, but I'm not exactly brimming with confidence when BMW's design boss says the newly revealed Skytop stands a good shot at become a reality.

The BMW Concept Skytop was revealed at the 2024 Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este over the weekend and it's one of the brand's best-looking modern concepts. With its throwback design, targa-top roof, and spines that run down the hood and trunk, the Skytop is said to be reminiscent of cars like the BMW 503 and Z8. It also looks surprisingly production-ready, but that's actually by design.

"We’re not sure whether we’re going to make it. But we could, because this time we put all the learnings into the design phase," said BMW Group's head of design Adrian van Hooydonk to the media at Villa d'Este, according to BMWBlog. He claims that the Skytop has road-legal headlights and taillights, which would make a limited production run easier, if customer demand is there. Fortunately, it is.

According to van Hooydonk, there are customers that "definitely want one." And if it can find enough like-minded enthusiasts to make a business case for the car, there really isn't much reason for BMW not to build it. "From a technical point of view, yes, it’s very very feasible," he said.

The Skytop's feasibility isn't surprising when you look inside. Its cabin looks to be a direct carryover from the BMW M8, just with some fancier leather. And since the Skytop uses the M8's engine, it should have an identical powertrain. Of all BMW's modern concepts, this one might be the easiest to produce and sell.

Giving credit where credit's due, BMW has, on occasion, built and sold some of its more exciting concepts. The Vision Efficient Dynamics Concept eventually became the BMW i8 and, more recently, the low-volume M4-based 3.0 CSL was born out of the 3.0 CSL Hommage. Hopefully, the Skytop joins the ranks of those two cars, as van Hooydonk understands that BMW has to turn concept into reality every once in a while. "I believe that for our customers, you always need to have things that they can dream of. And of course, you need to also sometimes fulfill those dreams."