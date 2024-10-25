BMW M5 Touring Configurator: Let’s Waste Some Time

Hey, America, there’s a new activity you can do to kill some time on this chilly Friday while you’re supposed to be working: build a BMW M5 Touring. I’m not entirely sure when BMW USA’s online configurator for the M5 Touring went live, but the point is that it’s here, for the first time ever. The M5 Touring was never sold in the States until now, so this is our first chance to dabble in hot-wagon pipe dreams.

The new G90-generation BMW M5 comes in two flavors: sedan and Touring (wagon). But forget the sedan, we’ve all seen those before. Let’s build the wagon. I’ll make one and show it to the class, then you can share your own. It’ll be fun.

First, let’s pick the color. Thank the Bavarian car gods, because BMW actually gave the M5 Touring some decent exterior options, rather than German car companies’ typical slate of grays. And, shockingly for BMW, all but one of the available colors come at no additional cost. The only color you have to pay for is Frozen Deep Gray, because matte paint is an expensive vibe. However, there’s Vegas Red, Isle of Man Green, and Marina Bay Blue, among the usual black, gray, and white options. I’m gonna go with Marina Bay Blue because I feel like M5s should be blue.

An M5 Touring in Marina Bay Blue. BMW

BMW’s wheel design department isn’t as good as it used to be. Most BMW rims today are a two-tone-spoke assault on the eyes. They remind me of those kaleidoscopic paintings that look like abstract nonsense, but if you stare long enough you might see a pirate ship or something. Anyway, I think the Style 952M wheels work best, as their blocky design suits the M5’s boxy profile.

Inside, BMW offers a few interesting color choices: Silverstone/black, Kyalami Orange/black, and Red/black. (Couldn’t come up with a race track name for red, BMW? Monza, perhaps?) I’m going with Silverstone because it pairs well with the blue exterior and brightens up the cabin a little bit. As for trim, there are three choices, none of which I love: Fine Dark Wood Oak, Aluminum Rhombicile, and glossy carbon fiber. Personally, I’ve never been a carbon fiber trim guy. The oak looks decent, but it’s a bit shinier than I’d like, and cheesy as a result. I’ll pick Aluminum Rhombicile, mostly because “Rhombicile” sounds like an insult.

An M5 Touring with Silverstone/black upholstery and Aluminum Rhombicile trim. BMW

After ticking a few other boxes, like adding the Executive Package that includes ventilated front seats among other luxuries, my BMW M5 Touring’s total price came to $135,375. That’s an eye-watering figure for sure but, in fairness, the M5 Touring is a lot of car for the money. Not only can it seat a family of five, a dog in the back with some luggage, and a roof rack with even more luggage, but it has a 717-horsepower, twin-turbo V8 hybrid powertrain, all-wheel drive, and a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds. It can even drive up to 42 miles on its battery alone, saving you some around-town fuel and emissions. Few cars are so good at so many different things (although the number is going up lately), especially since America doesn’t get many fast wagons.

If you’ve been dreaming of having an M5 Touring in your driveway, have some fun with this online builder and finalize the details of your dream car. And if you do it instead of working, you’re getting paid to dream.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com