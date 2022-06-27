BMW M5 Touring to Return for 2025 Model Year: Report

BMW's wagon renaissance looks set to continue in coming years, as rumors suggest that a new M5 Touring model could be on the way for the 2025 model year.

Reports are that the upcoming M5 Touring will be referred to by the "G99" model code. It's expected to enter production in November 2024, just four months after the four-door G90 M5 sedan. The news comes from a source on the Bimmerpost forums known only as "ynguldyn." The user has a reputation for posting surprisingly accurate information on upcoming BMW products.

The rumor suggests that the upcoming M5 will use the S68 twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 paired with a hybrid motor. It's the same powertrain set to appear in the BMW XM, the prototype of which boasted around 643 horsepower when we saw it earlier this year. A hotter version is expected down the line with power figures in the realm of 750 hp.

If it comes to pass, this would be the third M5 Touring model ever made. Previous models are thin on the ground. Just 891 units of the E34 M5 Touring were built, with the E61 M5 Touring chalking up 1,025 units sold solely in Europe.

Bringing back the M5 Touring is an interesting idea in the current climate. In today's market, many sedans are barely clinging on and SUVs rule the roost when it comes to sales.

Regardless of trends, BMW has already seen fit to deliver the M3 Touring, heralding its arrival by claiming the wagon lap record at the Nürburgring. Sadly, the M3 Touring project was started after the company had already decided not to homologate the 3 Series wagon for the United States market.

The story for the M5 Touring could be different, however. Rather than dropping in the middle of an existing model run, the Touring is said to enter production just months after the sedan. This could help justify the expense of certifying the model for U.S. sales, with BWM able to reap the benefits over a long production run. It would also mark the first time the company has built two M Touring models at the same time.

A forum rumor must always be treated for what it is, and anything could happen between now and 2024. However, BMW's recent moves suggest that Touring models could be back in a big way. Those seeking a longroof German hammer might do well to feel out their favorite dealer as to what's coming down the line.