Land Rover Spied Testing ‘Fun-Sized’ Defender

Land Rover is going through it right now with an incredibly costly cyberattack that has kneecapped business for a month. It’s a big ordeal that the entire industry is paying attention to, and the cybersecurity expert we spoke with explained why it could be taking so long to fix. While it might seem like that situation is taking up all of the company’s attention, it’s still finding time to test new rigs because the show must go on. Just look at this baby Defender spied running around outside Land Rover‘s Gaydon development center in the UK.

Our spy photographer sent in these shots, noting that the boxy 4×4 was accompanied by a Land Rover Discovery. It’s possible that this model could be the current Disco’s successor, as it seems to fit the bill, size-wise. One thing is for sure, though: Those overhangs are short, just the way I like ’em.

Stefan Baldauf/SB-Medien

Let’s talk about the design, starting at the back and working toward the front. The truck’s rear end is especially reminiscent of the Defender. The designers pretty much put up a wall just behind the rear tires. That’s not as bad as it sounds, considering it’s fairly high and tight. It serves two purposes by trimming overall length while also improving the departure angle. I’m not sure how many suburbanites will actually take this thing rock crawling, but when they do, they’ll be rewarded for it.

You’ll find a slightly raked roof, which works well with the windshield that isn’t quite as sloped as the existing Discovery’s. The hood is long, but it’s anybody’s guess what Land Rover will toss in there. I would just about bet on a hybridized four-cylinder of some sort, and maybe even a turbocharged inline-six. Will it get a V8? Or will they save that for the big Defender? It’s hard to say.

Stefan Baldauf/SB-Medien

All that camo makes it tough to tell what’s what up front. The hood is sharply sculpted, playing well off the front fenders, which have a prominent indent up top. As for the face, it’s mostly flat, falling in line with the hood’s sharp lip.

It’ll likely be a while before we see this four-wheeler with the camouflage off. When that time finally comes, though, I’ll be eager to see the overall package. It looks like it could take everything that’s great about the Defender and distill it down into a rig that’s about 15% smaller than the four-door 110 model. Of course, the two-door 90 is already sweet, but some folks need the extra space.

